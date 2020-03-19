Apple Watch Series 5 with eSIM coming to South Africa

iStore South Africa has announced that the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 5 will be launched in South Africa.

Apple unveiled its latest smartwatch on 10 September 2019, with both a GPS-only and GPS + Cellular version released.

Up to now, only the GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 5 has been available in South Africa since 27 September.

The cellular version supports eSIM technology, allowing users to stay connected to a mobile network without the need to be linked to a smartphone.

Users are able to make phone calls, send text messages, and stream music directly from their watch.

Vodacom exclusive

The Watch Series 5 cellular will be exclusive to Vodacom, iStore South Africa said.

Vodacom’s eSIM service is called OneNumber and allows customers to use the same number as on their device which uses a physical SIM.

To use OneNumber, subscribers must sign up for a contract, link the device to Vodacom and pay R25 per month for the eSIM service.

The operator currently offers the service to owners of Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch series with LTE capability.

Watch Series 5 features

The Watch Series 5 has always-on display functionality for its retina screen. This means that instead of turning off completely when the user lowers their wrist as with previous Apple smartwatches, the display is dimmed instead.

Apple also added the following health features in this generation:

Cycle Tracking – Allowing women to log and track their menstrual cycles.

– Allowing women to log and track their menstrual cycles. Noise App – Helping users to understand the ambient sound levels around them and warning them if noise levels could negatively impact their hearing.

– Helping users to understand the ambient sound levels around them and warning them if noise levels could negatively impact their hearing. Activity Trends – Providing a long-term view of your activity and helping you to understand how you are progressing.

It further sports a built-in compass, which is integrated into Apple Maps or can be used in the dedicated compass app that will display and track your heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and elevation.

The Watch Series 5 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm – with options of body cases in aluminium, stainless steel, titanium, or ceramic.

Pricing and availability

iStore South Africa and Vodacom did not confirm the exact launch date for the Cellular Watch Series 5, but said that it was “coming soon”.

MyBroadband asked Vodacom for comment, but the operator did not respond by the time of publication.

The GPS-only version of the 40mm Series 5 currently retails for R7,999, while the 44mm is priced at R8,799.