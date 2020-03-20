Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke is coronavirus-themed:

I am locked inside my home and self-isolating.

Due to the quarantine, I will only be telling inside jokes.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R769

Hisense 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R9,785

Mecer Rackmount UPS from Takealot – R5,365

Dell 21.5-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R1,599

Apple Watch Series 5 from Takealot – R7,999

MacBook Air from Incredible Connection – R14,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A from Incredible Connection – R5,499

Lenovo Ideapad S145 from Incredible Connection – R4,299

HP Envy 13 X360 from Incredible Connection – R16,999

Romoss Sense 6+ 20,000mAh power bank from Incredible Connection – R699

Alcatel 3T tablet from Makro – R1,699

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core from Makro – R1,399

Samsung Galaxy A30s from Makro – R4,799

Nokia 2.2 from Makro – R1,599

Huawei Mate 20 Lite from Makro – R4,999

Zowie EC1-B gaming mouse from Raru – R1,411

XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card from Wootware – R5,799

Samsung 27-inch 240Hz curved gaming monitor from Evetech – R7,399

Razer Nari headset from Rebel Tech – R2,479