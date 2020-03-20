Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke is coronavirus-themed:
I am locked inside my home and self-isolating.
Due to the quarantine, I will only be telling inside jokes.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R769
Hisense 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R9,785
Mecer Rackmount UPS from Takealot – R5,365
Dell 21.5-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R1,599
Apple Watch Series 5 from Takealot – R7,999
MacBook Air from Incredible Connection – R14,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A from Incredible Connection – R5,499
Lenovo Ideapad S145 from Incredible Connection – R4,299
HP Envy 13 X360 from Incredible Connection – R16,999
Romoss Sense 6+ 20,000mAh power bank from Incredible Connection – R699
Alcatel 3T tablet from Makro – R1,699
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core from Makro – R1,399
Samsung Galaxy A30s from Makro – R4,799
Nokia 2.2 from Makro – R1,599
Huawei Mate 20 Lite from Makro – R4,999
Zowie EC1-B gaming mouse from Raru – R1,411
XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card from Wootware – R5,799
Samsung 27-inch 240Hz curved gaming monitor from Evetech – R7,399
Razer Nari headset from Rebel Tech – R2,479
