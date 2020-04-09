New Apple MacBook Air and Mac Mini – South African prices

iStore has released pricing for the new Apple MacBook Air and Mac Mini as part of a pre-order campaign.

The new MacBook Air was unveiled last month, and boasts a new Magic Keyboard and up to twice the performance of the previous-generation laptop.

Apple said the updated device now delivers up to twice the CPU performance and 80% faster graphics performance.

The MacBook Air now also starts with 256GB of storage and ships with Intel 10th-generation dual-core or quad-core processors.

This new keyboard uses a redesigned scissor mechanism which features 1mm of key travel and an “inverted T” arrangement for the arrow keys, which Apple said will make them easier to find without looking down.

Mac Mini

Apple’s latest Mac Mini computer is also now available to pre-order in South Africa, and is available in two configurations.

The first version has an intel Core i3 8th-generation quad-core CPU and 256GB of solid-state storage, while the second option has a six-core Intel Core i5 chip and 512GB of internal storage.

Both mini PCs have 8GB of DDR4 RAM and sport four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

There is no official shipping date for the new MacBook Air and Mac Mini, with iStore stating the devices will ship in May.

The South African pricing for the latest versions of the Apple MacBook Air and Mac Mini is below.

New MacBook Air models are available in Space Grey, Silver, or Gold.

Configuration Price MacBook Air 13-inch 1.1GHz Intel Core i3, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R21,999 1.1GHz Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM R28,999 Mac Mini 3.6GHz Intel Core i3, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R17,999 3.6GHz Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM R24,499

MacBook Air

Mac Mini