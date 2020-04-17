Great tech and digital deals to buy during the lockdown

South Africa’s national coronavirus lockdown has been extended until 30 April, but this doesn’t mean you need to curb your online shopping.
With the mandate to stay at home, and upgraded Internet connections, there has never been a better time to buy a new bundle of video games or sign up for a streaming service.
Many online platforms, including Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Humble Bundle, offer regular specials on the latest games.
With Wootware remaining open for business during the lockdown, you can even order a new graphics card or gaming peripherals.
Check out the best deals for this week below.
Work Remote software bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18.50)
AI and Machine Learning bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18.50)
2K Game Together bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18.50)
PlayStation Store Easter Sale – Games under R330
Pirhana Bytes & Friends bundle from Steam – R316
Legend of Grimrock bundle from Steam – R80
The Warlord package from Steam – R806
WD Blue 1TB hard drive from Wootware – R829
Corsair Virtuoso headset from Wootware – R2,899
Palit GeForce RTX 2060 from Wootware – R7,149
Corsair Gaming Combo from Wootware – R2,379
Huawei Band 3 from Huawei Store – R999
Huawei P Smart 2019 from Huawei Store – R2,999
Huawei Watch GT2 from Huawei Store – R5,499
