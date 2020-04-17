Great tech and digital deals to buy during the lockdown

17 April 2020

South Africa’s national coronavirus lockdown has been extended until 30 April, but this doesn’t mean you need to curb your online shopping.

With the mandate to stay at home, and upgraded Internet connections, there has never been a better time to buy a new bundle of video games or sign up for a streaming service.

Many online platforms, including Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Humble Bundle, offer regular specials on the latest games.

With Wootware remaining open for business during the lockdown, you can even order a new graphics card or gaming peripherals.

Check out the best deals for this week below.

Work Remote software bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18.50)

Work Remote bundle

AI and Machine Learning bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18.50)

Ai Machine Learning

2K Game Together bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18.50)

2K Game Together bundle

PlayStation Store Easter Sale – Games under R330

PlayStation Easter Sale

Pirhana Bytes & Friends bundle from Steam – R316

Pirhana Bytes bundle

Legend of Grimrock bundle from Steam – R80

Legend of GrimRock Bundle

The Warlord package from Steam – R806

The Warlord Package

WD Blue 1TB hard drive from Wootware – R829

WD Blue 1TB from Wootware

Corsair Virtuoso headset from Wootware – R2,899

Corsair headset from Wootware

Palit GeForce RTX 2060 from Wootware – R7,149

Palit GeForce RTX 2060

Corsair Gaming Combo from Wootware – R2,379

Corsair gaming combo

Huawei Band 3 from Huawei Store – R999

Band 3

Huawei P Smart 2019 from Huawei Store – R2,999

Psmart 2019

Huawei Watch GT2 from Huawei Store – R5,499

Watch GT2 46

Share your thoughts: Great tech and digital deals to buy …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Great tech and digital deals to buy during the lockdown