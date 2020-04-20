New AirPods to launch in May – Analyst

Apple’s latest AirPods are ready for launch and will likely be unveiled next month.

This is according to a tweet by tech analyst Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech.

Prosser said that these AirPods are likely to launch alongside the latest MacBook Pro – a launch expected to occur in May 2020.

“New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go,” tweeted Prosser.

“Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month.”

AirPods Pro Lite

These new AirPods may be the AirPods Pro Lite, which were rumoured by DigiTimes in February and are reportedly a version of the premium AirPods Pro that do not have noise-cancelling.

A report by Apple Insider claimed that the AirPods Pro Lite were set to begin production in late Q1 or early Q2, which aligns with the timeline provided by Prosser.

It is also possible that these AirPods are simply the next generation of the traditional AirPods.

However, the period between the launch of the previous two generations was much larger than the current time period since the last AirPods generation launch.

iPhone SE

This rumoured launch will follow another Apple product release earlier this month – that of the new iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE is designed for users who enjoy smaller smartphones, as it sports a 4.7-inch form factor based on the original iPhone SE.

It also has the physical home button present on older devices – although this version includes a TouchID fingerprint scanner.

The new iPhone SE features modern hardware, including Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip, up to 256GB of storage, iOS 13, a single 12MP camera on the rear which can shoot 4K video, Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, eSIM functionality, and an IP67 rating.

It will be available from $399.