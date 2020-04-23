5G iPad Pro launch delayed until 2021 – Report

A report on UDN.com claims that Apple will delay the launch of its 5G iPad Pro until next year.

It was previously believed that Apple would launch this iPad Pro at the end of this year, but its launch schedule has reportedly been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now likely that Apple is prioritising its iPhone 12 range at the expense of this 5G iPad Pro, the report said.

Alongside 5G connectivity, the next-generation iPad is expected to ship with a new mini-LED display, and will be powered by Apple’s next-generation A14 Bionic chipset.

Apple launched its most recent iPad Pro last month, which boasts an ultra-wide camera, high-quality microphones, and a LiDAR scanner, which Apple said will allow for more workflows and support professional photo and video apps.

However, it does not use the A14 Bionic chipset, does not have a mini-LED display, and does not support 5G connectivity – meaning that the next-generation iPad Pro will be a big improvement.

iPhone 12 launch

While the 5G iPad Pro launch is expected to be delayed outright, the next-generation iPhone range – the iPhone 12 – will reportedly follow a staggered release plan.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones will enter mass production in September, while the 6.7-inch iPhone will begin production in October.

The details of the fourth iPhone 12, as well as its launch date, are currently unclear.

However, TechRadar speculates that this could be a 5G iPhone with the same 6.7-inch size as the third iPhone.

iPhone and iPad security flaw

Users of currently-available iPads and iPhones should be aware of a recently-discovered Apple Mail app security flaw which affects these devices.

Security company ZecOps discovered two exploitable vulnerabilities in the Mail app which can be exploited when a specially crafted email is opened by an iPhone or an iPad

ZecOps alerted Apple, which in turn has released a beta update to address the vulnerability.

A full update will be launched at a later date.