Awesome tech and digital deals to buy during the lockdown

24 April 2020

The weekly joke is back, and it is math-themed:

People think it is the buttons on the outside of the calculator that are the most important part.

But it’s the inside that counts.

Here are the best digital and tech deals available during lockdown this week.

Enjoy.

The Infinity Collection from Steam – R340

Infinity Collection

Company of Heroes Franchise Edition from Steam – R209

Company of Heroes

Homeworld Franchise Sale on Steam – Games from R72

Homeworld Franchise Sale

Huawei P30 Lite from Takealot – R5,599

Huawei P30 Lite from Takealot

Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB from Takealot – R2,899

Samsung Galaxy A20 from Takealot

PlayStation Store Easter Sale Final Week – Games under R330

PlayStation Easter Sale

Square Enix Collective Bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R19)

Square Enix Collective Bundle

Work Remote software bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R19)

Logitech Lightspeed gaming mouse from Wootware – R1,199

Logitech Lightspeed Gaming mouse from Wootware

WD Green 120GB M.2 SSD from Wootware – R599

WD Green 120GB SSD from Wootware

AOC 31.5-inch QHD gaming monitor from Wootware – R8,399

AOC gaming monitor from Wootware

XFX Radeon RX 590 from Wootware – R4,799

XFX Radeon RX 590 from Wootware

