Awesome digital and tech deals this week

1 May 2020

Today’s joke, courtesy of the Internet:

My coworkers voted me “the most secretive person in the office” for the fifth year in a row.

I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.

Here are the best tech and digital deals this week.

Enjoy.

The Borderlands Bundle from Steam – R603

Trine Ultimate Collection from Steam – R179

Headup Publisher Sale on Steam – Games from R40

C# and .NET Core books from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18)

AI and Machine Learning books from Humble Bundle – From $1 (R18)

PlayStation Store Big in Japan Sale – Up to 70% off

TP-Link LTE router from Takealot – R1,699

Seagate 3TB external hard drive from Takealot – R1,499

Huawei Mate 20 Pro 128GB from Takealot – R11,499

Super Flower Leadex 650W PSU from Wootware – R1,749

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 from Wootware – R4,099

Dell 23.8-inch Full HD monitor from Wootware – R3,279

