Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Acer Aspire 3 laptop from Takealot – R8,999

TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender from Takealot – R415

ASUS X543UA laptop from Takealot – R9,969

LG 25-inch gaming monitor from Takealot – R3,199

Logitech MK120 mouse and keyboard from Takealot – R299

Redragon Sniper Pro mouse from Incredible Connection – R899

Google Home Hub from Incredible Connection – R1,999

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Incredible Connection – R1,299

13-inch MacBook Air from Incredible Connection – R28,999

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Incredible Connection – R4,799

Samsung 27-inch monitor from Makro – R2,899

Acer Spin 1 laptop from Makro – R4,999

HP Pavilion X360 laptop from Makro – R9,999

SanDisk Extreme 250GB external SSD from Makro – R1,299

Seagate 4TB external HDD from Makro – R1,699

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset from Raru – R1,599

Palit GeForce RTX 2060 Super from Wootware – R9,299

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse from Evetech – R1,299

Redragon Broadsword Pro RGB gaming keyboard from Rebel Tech – R899

