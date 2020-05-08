Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke courtesy of the Internet:
There are three basic mistakes made by IT professionals:
The first is overpromising.
The second is underdelivering.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Acer Aspire 3 laptop from Takealot – R8,999
TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender from Takealot – R415
ASUS X543UA laptop from Takealot – R9,969
LG 25-inch gaming monitor from Takealot – R3,199
Logitech MK120 mouse and keyboard from Takealot – R299
Redragon Sniper Pro mouse from Incredible Connection – R899
Google Home Hub from Incredible Connection – R1,999
Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Incredible Connection – R1,299
13-inch MacBook Air from Incredible Connection – R28,999
Huawei MediaPad T5 from Incredible Connection – R4,799
Samsung 27-inch monitor from Makro – R2,899
Acer Spin 1 laptop from Makro – R4,999
HP Pavilion X360 laptop from Makro – R9,999
SanDisk Extreme 250GB external SSD from Makro – R1,299
Seagate 4TB external HDD from Makro – R1,699
SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset from Raru – R1,599
Palit GeForce RTX 2060 Super from Wootware – R9,299
Logitech MX Master 2S mouse from Evetech – R1,299
Redragon Broadsword Pro RGB gaming keyboard from Rebel Tech – R899
