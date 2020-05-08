Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

8 May 2020

Today’s joke courtesy of the Internet:

There are three basic mistakes made by IT professionals:

The first is overpromising.

The second is underdelivering.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Acer Aspire 3 laptop from Takealot – R8,999

Acer Aspire 3 form Takealot

TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender from Takealot – R415

TP-link Wi-Fi extender

ASUS X543UA laptop from Takealot – R9,969

ASUS X543UA

LG 25-inch gaming monitor from Takealot – R3,199

LG 25 inch gaming monitor

Logitech MK120 mouse and keyboard from Takealot – R299

Logitech MK120

Redragon Sniper Pro mouse from Incredible Connection – R899

Redragon Sniper Pro

Google Home Hub from Incredible Connection – R1,999

Google Home Hub

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S from Incredible Connection – R1,299

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S

13-inch MacBook Air from Incredible Connection – R28,999

13 inch Macbook air

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Incredible Connection – R4,799

Huawei MediaPad T5

Samsung 27-inch monitor from Makro – R2,899

Samsung 27 inch monitor

Acer Spin 1 laptop from Makro – R4,999

Acer Spin 1

HP Pavilion X360 laptop from Makro – R9,999

HP Pavilion X360

SanDisk Extreme 250GB external SSD from Makro – R1,299

SanDisk Extreme 500

Seagate 4TB external HDD from Makro – R1,699

SeaGate 4TB external HDD

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset from Raru – R1,599

Palit GeForce RTX 2060 Super from Wootware – R9,299

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse from Evetech – R1,299

Redragon Broadsword Pro RGB gaming keyboard from Rebel Tech – R899

