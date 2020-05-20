Raspberry Pi rival with AMD graphics launched

Axiomtek has launched the CAPA13R single-board computer, which sports an AMD Ryzen APU and is set to compete with the Raspberry Pi.

According to Axiomtek, the CAPA13R is powered by either an onboard Ryzen V1807B or Ryzen V1605B processor – which offer Radeon Vega 11 or Radeon Vega 8 graphics respectively.

“The integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5 marks the cutting edge of embedded graphics,” said Axiomtek.

Axiomtek said that this 4K embedded board is well-suited to graphics-intensive applications including medical imaging, video surveillance, 3D simulators, optical quality control, and digital signage.

“The new AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 series is the best choice for embedded solutions that require a high-resolution display and full-graphics feature, and offers the benefits of a smaller footprint,” said Axiomtek product manager of embedded board and technology Michelle Mi.

“[The CAPA13R’s] scalability, optimized graphics, and low profile design offers a high level of versatility to help system integrators drive their projects forward.”

Ports and connectivity

Axiomtek said that the CAPA13R provides “impressive user experiences” and “outstanding 3D graphics quality” due to its two HDMI ports, single DisplayPort, and single LVDS interface.

The CAPA13R offers 2 USB 2.0 and 2 USB 3.1 ports, as well as two M.2 storage slots – a Key E slot for wireless modules, and a key B slot for storage cards.

It also has a single DIMM socket which supports up to 16GB DDR4-2400 and DDR4-3200 RAM.

Notably, this is substantially more than the 4GB offered by the Pi 4 Model B. The Axiomtek board does not have any GPIO pins for direct connections to other hardware, however.

Axiomtek’s CAPA13R is powered using a 12V DC power input.

Pricing and specifications

The Axiomtek CAPA13R is now available for purchase, the company said, although pricing is not provided on its website.

Specifications and images of the Axiomtek CAPA13R are below.

Axiomtek CAPA13R CPU Up to AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B RAM Up to 16GB Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet Ports 2x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, 2x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x LVDS Storage 1 x SATA 3.0, 1 x M.2 Key B, 1 x Expandable M.2 Key E Input Power 12V DC-in only

