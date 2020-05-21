New Samsung Galaxy Book S with Intel CPU leaked

A Samsung Galaxy Book S with an Intel Core i5 processor has leaked on Samsung Canada’s online store, according to a report from Notebookcheck.

The Galaxy Book S is an ultra-thin Windows-powered laptop designed to offer high-level performance in a highly portable form factor.

The first Galaxy Book S model launched during the company’s 2019 Unpacked Event was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx, which is built on ARM architecture.

This leaked variant is the first x86-based Galaxy Book S. Employing an x86-based chip means performance should be greatly improved, as no resource-heavy emulation would be needed to run native x86-64 apps.

The listing showed the laptop featured a similar design and specifications as the ARM-based option, aside from a lack of Gigabit LTE connectivity and a shorter battery life.

Display and design

Just like the ARM-based model, the Intel-powered variant sports a 13.3-inch Full HD touch display.

Its chassis measures 0.46 inches (11.68mm) thick when closed and weighs only 0.95kg, which makes it highly portable.

Port selection includes two USB Type-C ports (one on either side of the laptop), as well as a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The store listed available colour finishes as Mercury Gray and Earthly Gold.

Specifications

On the inside, this model features an Intel Lakefield Core i5-L16G7 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

The processor boasts five cores with a maximum clock speed of 3GHz, 4MB cache and a 7W TDP.

The latter specification means it should be able to run for long between charges on its 42Wh battery.

However, it should be noted Samsung claimed 17 hours of battery runtime on this model, eight hours less than that of the ARM-powered variant.

For wireless connectivity, the laptop boasts support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard and Bluetooth 5.0.

Availability and pricing

No details on the pricing or availability of the Intel-powered Galaxy Book S were revealed.

Below are the specifications and images of the laptop as posted on the online store.