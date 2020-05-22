Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

I told my wife that we wouldn’t be going on holiday this year because of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, I didn’t realise that her bags were already packed and waiting at the door.

Now I’m having to deal with a lot of emotional baggage.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Takealot – R5,497

Volkano wireless mouse from Takealot – R119

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch from Takealot – R5,119

Dell Inspiron 3593 from Takealot – R13,999

WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R879

Samsung 75-inch Smart 4K QLED TV from Makro – R25,999

Lenovo 15.6-inch IdeaPad S145 from Makro – R5,499

Xbox One S 1TB console from Makro – R5,499

LG 49-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999

Samsung Galaxy Fit from Makro – R1,799

Apple TV 4K 64GB from Incredible Connection – R4,599

Apple iPhone SE 64GB from Incredible Connection – R9,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999

Dell Inspiron 5491 from Incredible Connection – R16,999

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 from Incredible Connection – R8,499

Sony PlayStation Gold Fortnite headset bundle from Raru – R1,299

Marvo KG901 mechanical keyboard from Evetech – R299

LG 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor from Wootware – R6,399

Redragon Emperor gaming mouse from Rebel Tech – R349