Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

I told my wife that we wouldn’t be going on holiday this year because of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, I didn’t realise that her bags were already packed and waiting at the door.
Now I’m having to deal with a lot of emotional baggage.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Huawei MediaPad T5 from Takealot – R5,497
Volkano wireless mouse from Takealot – R119
ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch from Takealot – R5,119
Dell Inspiron 3593 from Takealot – R13,999
WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R879
Samsung 75-inch Smart 4K QLED TV from Makro – R25,999
Lenovo 15.6-inch IdeaPad S145 from Makro – R5,499
Xbox One S 1TB console from Makro – R5,499
LG 49-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999
Samsung Galaxy Fit from Makro – R1,799
Apple TV 4K 64GB from Incredible Connection – R4,599
Apple iPhone SE 64GB from Incredible Connection – R9,999
Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999
Dell Inspiron 5491 from Incredible Connection – R16,999
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 from Incredible Connection – R8,499
Sony PlayStation Gold Fortnite headset bundle from Raru – R1,299
Marvo KG901 mechanical keyboard from Evetech – R299
LG 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor from Wootware – R6,399
Redragon Emperor gaming mouse from Rebel Tech – R349
