Apple AR glasses – New details leaked

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser has detailed a number of leaks about the augmented reality (AR) glasses Apple is rumoured to be developing.

According to Prosser, the glasses will be called Apple Glass, and are expected to be priced from $499 in the United States.

Prescription lenses will be available for these glasses, Prosser added – although these will come at an extra cost.

Prosser claimed that Apple had originally planned to unveil these glasses as a surprise ending to its upcoming iPhone launch event.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on physical crowds meant that Apple postponed the announcement of these AR glasses until March 2021, Prosser said.

Apple is reportedly targeting a release date of either late 2021 or early 2022 for these glasses – meaning there is no rush to announce them.

Features

The report claims that Apple Glass will have displays embedded into both lenses, and users will be able to interact with these displays using a variety of gestures.

Notably, Apple Glass will need to be connected to an iPhone to work and will not be able to run independently using technologies like eSIM.

However, early versions reportedly included both wireless charging and LiDAR.

LIDAR is a technology that uses a pulsed laser to detect its surroundings and generate 3D information about the environment.

Plans for 2020

While the launch of Apple’s next iPhone range was originally expected to take place in September – as is usually the case – Prosser also said that the event may be delayed until October this year because of the COVID-19 crisis.

This is not the first report to suggest delays to the launch of Apple’s upcoming iPhone range.

However, in the midst of these reports, Apple has launched a new iPhone SE, which is available from R9,999 in South Africa.

Apple is also reportedly working on an affordable iPad and iPad Mini which would fill similar positions in Apple’s iPad range to that which the new iPhone SE fills in its smartphone range.

“The two new iPad models will follow iPhone SE’s product strategy, and selling points will be the affordable price tag and the adoption of fast chips,” said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo believes that low-cost models already account for 60-70% of all iPad shipments, which would justify the launch of these new budget iPads.