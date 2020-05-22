Samsung launches 4K QLED outdoor TV

Samsung has unveiled the Terrace TV, a 4K QLED television designed specifically for use in outdoor environments.

The display boasts high brightness and anti-glare features, in addition to a durable design which allows for safe outdoor use.

Samsung Electronics Visual Display Business president Jonghee Lee said the Terrace TV was developed to adapt to new user lifestyle habits.

“Consumers are using screens to work from home, exercise using online platforms, stay in touch with loved ones, and engage with many other activities,” Lee said.

“With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve.”

Samsung said the display is particularly suited to sports fans because of its high motion rate, which provides clear, lifelike picture quality, ideal for motion-intensive content.

Outdoor display capability

The Terrace features a 2,000 nits brightness, which makes it capable of delivering a vivid, clearly discernible picture even when viewed in broad daylight.

To minimise glare from harsh light sources, the display is coated with anti-reflection and adaptive picture technology which optimises content by analysing its surroundings.

For safe use outside, the TV comes with IP55-rated resistance, capable of protecting the display from limited dust ingress and low-pressure water jets from any direction.

This durability does not come at a cost to a sleek and slim design, as it measures only 59.8mm in thickness.

The TV runs Samsung’s Smart TV platform Tizen with Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Health, Bixby and Amazon Alex capability.

Alongside the new display, Samsung launched the Terrace Soundbar with built-in woofers, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, and distortion cancelling technology.

It comes with the same IP55 durability rating and can be mounted on a wall or directly to the Terrace TV.

Availability and price

The Terrace TV is now available to consumers in the US and Canada. Samsung said it will be rolled out in Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other regions later this year.

The TV starts at $3,500 (R61,915) for the 55-inch model, while the 65- and 75-inch models are price at $5,000 (R88,450) and $6,500 (R114,985), respectively.

Below is an image of the Terrace TV, as well as examples of typical environments in which it can be used.