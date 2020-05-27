Looking Glass 8K holographic display launched

Looking Glass Factory has begun shipping its first holographic display, which combines an 8K display panel with the company’s proprietary technology to provide a holographic 3D effect.

The display is available to order through the official Looking Glass Factory website, although there is currently no price listed for the display.

“At 4-times the scale of anything else on the market, delivering an unparalleled 33.2 million pixels with over a billion-count colour gamut at 60 Hz, the Looking Glass 8K Immersive Display is the largest and highest resolution holographic display in the world,” the company states on its website.

The 32-inch panel uses the company’s proprietary light field technology to display holographic content using a 45-element light field, which allows 3D content to be viewed from multiple angles.

“Although based on the same proprietary light field technology as the rest of our holographic displays, the Looking Glass 8K takes 3D to a new level with holographic content that can even extend beyond the glass,” Looking Glass Factory states.

The company has positioned its holographic display as a cutting-edge tool for professionals working in immersive computer graphics, visualisation, and content creation – highlighting the fact that no headset or eyewear is required to view the effect.

A holographic software suite is also available along with the 8K display, which includes the following:

HoloPlay Unity SDK

Unreal Plugin

HoloPlay.js

3D Model Importer

Lightfield Photo App

HoloPlay Core SDK

When it comes to connectivity, the display connects to your PC using standard DisplayPort connections and also includes a USB Type-B input and a 3.5mm audio output.

The Looking Glass 8K holographic display is available to order from the official website, with pricing available upon request.

Images and a video of the Looking Glass holographic 8K display are shown below.

Looking Glass 8K holographic display

