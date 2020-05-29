Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:
“Why do front-end developers always eat alone?”
“Because they don’t know how to join tables.”
Sonos One speaker from Takealot – R4,299
ASUS X543UA laptop from Takealot – R5,999
Samsung 27-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R3,229
LG34WK650 34-inch monitor from Takealot – R7,085
Mygica Android TV from Takealot – R1,239
256GB MacBook Pro from Incredible Connection – R28,999
Xiaomi Mi Box S from Incredible Connection – R1,299
Seagate 1TB hard drive from Incredible Connection – R1,299
Dell Spectre X360 2-in-1 from Incredible Connection – R29,999
Hisense 55-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R7,499
LG Smart UHD TV from Makro – R29,999
Samsung 27-inch LED Monitor from Makro – R2,899
SanDisk 32GB MicroSD Card from Makro – R99
Hisense 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R9,999
TP-Link LTE Mi-Fi router from Makro – R1,499
Audio Technica wireless headphones from Raru – R1,399
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 Super from Evetech – R9,999
Samsung 24-inch 144Hz Full HD monitor from Wootware – R4,299
Western Digital Blue M.2 500GB SSD from Rebel Tech – R1,419
