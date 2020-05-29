Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:

“Why do front-end developers always eat alone?”

“Because they don’t know how to join tables.”

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Sonos One speaker from Takealot – R4,299

ASUS X543UA laptop from Takealot – R5,999

Samsung 27-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R3,229

LG34WK650 34-inch monitor from Takealot – R7,085

Mygica Android TV from Takealot – R1,239

256GB MacBook Pro from Incredible Connection – R28,999

Xiaomi Mi Box S from Incredible Connection – R1,299

Seagate 1TB hard drive from Incredible Connection – R1,299

Dell Spectre X360 2-in-1 from Incredible Connection – R29,999

Hisense 55-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R7,499

LG Smart UHD TV from Makro – R29,999

Samsung 27-inch LED Monitor from Makro – R2,899

SanDisk 32GB MicroSD Card from Makro – R99

Hisense 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R9,999

TP-Link LTE Mi-Fi router from Makro – R1,499

Audio Technica wireless headphones from Raru – R1,399

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 Super from Evetech – R9,999

Samsung 24-inch 144Hz Full HD monitor from Wootware – R4,299

Western Digital Blue M.2 500GB SSD from Rebel Tech – R1,419