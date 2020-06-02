HP unveils new gaming laptops

HP has launched two new gaming laptops that offer powerful performance supported by the latest generation of Intel and AMD processors.

The first is a redesigned Omen 15, which now sports a more compact form factor to make it the company’s smallest Omen laptop yet.

The laptop’s thickness has been reduced by 11%, while it’s also 8% shorter than the previous design.

Additionally, HP has opted to do away with a single long hinge in the middle of the laptop and has fitted two hinges on either side to increase stability.

Its reduced size should not have a detrimental impact on performance, as the laptop now comes with more advanced cooling power.

HP claimed it is the first gaming laptop which uses an IR thermopile sensor, which gives it “steady yet quiet” fan control.

This should make it capable of running at a lower temperature without blasting fans at high volume, which means gamers won’t always have to reach for their headphones for an optimal gaming experience.

The other laptop is the Pavilion Gaming 16, which is aimed at more mainstream buyers.

Specifications

The Omen 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, configurable with either an OLED panel with UHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, or a Full HD LCD panel with 300Hz refresh rate.

It is capable of supporting up to a 10th-generation Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, and 32GB DDR4 RAM.

Buyers who opt for an AMD processor can get up to GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics, while Intel 10th-gen Core i5 and i7 systems are configurable with up to RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics.

HP has claimed the battery will provide up to 12.5 hours of power between charges.

The Pavilion Gaming 16 is aimed at the more budget-conscious end of the market.

It features a 16.1-inch FHD display with refresh rate panel options of 60Hz or 144Hz.

Two processor configurations are available – an Intel Core i5-10300H or Core i7-10750H – while graphics options include a GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060 Max-Q.

Launch and pricing

The updated Omen 15 is now available from HP’s online store, starting at $1,000 (R17,200).

The new Pavilion Gaming 16 will start going on sale this month at a more affordable $800 (R13,760).

The tables below show the specifications of the 2020 HP Omen 15 and HP Pavilion Gaming 16.

HP Omen 15

HP Omen 15 OS Windows 10 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD at 300Hz / 3,840 x 2,160 OLED at 120Hz Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H / AMD Ryzen 7 4800H RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 RAM Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD GPU Up to GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Ports 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A, Thunderbolt 3, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x SD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Battery 70.9Wh

HP Pavilion Gaming 16