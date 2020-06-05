Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:
“I met a guy from Australia who works in IT.”
“He said he came from a LAN down under.”
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R879
HP Notebook 255 G7 from Takealot – R4,999
Samsung U28E590D 28-inch monitor from Takealot – R5,999
Hisense 32-inch Smart HD TV from Takealot – R2,905
Volkano Bluetooth Headphones from Takealot – R499
ASUS X407 Core i3 from Incredible Connection – R6,999
Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R5,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from Incredible Connection – R3,899
Acer Spin 1 from Incredible Connection – R6,499
Skyworth 40-inch Full HD TV from Incredible Connection – R3,999
LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999
Samsung 21.5-inch LED from Makro – R1,499
Seagate 1TB portable hard drive from Makro – R799
Epson XGA Projector from Makro – R6,499
Lenovo IdeaPad from Makro – R4,499
Audio-Technica true wireless in-ear headphones from Raru – R2,999
ASUS RX 5600 XT from Evetech – R7,999
Alienware 24.5-inch HD 240Hz gaming monitor from Wootware – R6,499
Kingston HyperX CloudX from Rebel Tech – R1,609
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.