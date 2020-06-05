Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

5 June 2020

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:

“I met a guy from Australia who works in IT.”

“He said he came from a LAN down under.”

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R879

HP Notebook 255 G7 from Takealot – R4,999

Samsung U28E590D 28-inch monitor from Takealot – R5,999

Hisense 32-inch Smart HD TV from Takealot – R2,905

Volkano Bluetooth Headphones from Takealot – R499

ASUS X407 Core i3 from Incredible Connection – R6,999

Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R5,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from Incredible Connection – R3,899

Acer Spin 1 from Incredible Connection – R6,499

Skyworth 40-inch Full HD TV from Incredible Connection – R3,999

LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999

Samsung 21.5-inch LED from Makro – R1,499

Seagate 1TB portable hard drive from Makro – R799

Epson XGA Projector from Makro – R6,499

Lenovo IdeaPad from Makro – R4,499

Audio-Technica true wireless in-ear headphones from Raru – R2,999

ASUS RX 5600 XT from Evetech – R7,999

Alienware 24.5-inch HD 240Hz gaming monitor from Wootware – R6,499

Kingston HyperX CloudX from Rebel Tech – R1,609

Now read: HP unveils new gaming laptops

