Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

12 June 2020

Today’s joke courtesy of the Internet:

Why was the developer unhappy at his job?

He wanted arrays.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender from Takealot – R369

HP G7 Notebook from Takealot – R4,999

WD Blue 1TB HDD from Takealot – R799

Dell 24-inch monitor from Takealot – R2,249

JBL Bar 2.0 soundbar from Takealot – R2,999

Samsung Galaxy A01 from Incredible Connection – R2,599

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE from Incredible Connection – R3,799

11-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi from Incredible Connection – R17,499

AirPods Pro from Incredible Connection – R5,499

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Incredible Connection – R4,799

Samsung 65-inch Smart 8K QLED TV from Makro – R44,999

JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth Speaker from Makro – R1,299

LG 49-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999

Xbox One S 1 TB from Makro – R5,999

Dell Inspiron 3593 laptop from Makro – R6,999

Gigabyte Aorus i7 laptop from Raru – R17,599

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU from Wootware – R14,499

HP 500GB M.2 PCI-e SSD from Evetech – R1,299

SteelSeries Rival 600 mouse from Rebel Tech – R1,399

