Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender from Takealot – R369
HP G7 Notebook from Takealot – R4,999
WD Blue 1TB HDD from Takealot – R799
Dell 24-inch monitor from Takealot – R2,249
JBL Bar 2.0 soundbar from Takealot – R2,999
Samsung Galaxy A01 from Incredible Connection – R2,599
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE from Incredible Connection – R3,799
11-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi from Incredible Connection – R17,499
AirPods Pro from Incredible Connection – R5,499
Huawei MediaPad T5 from Incredible Connection – R4,799
Samsung 65-inch Smart 8K QLED TV from Makro – R44,999
JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth Speaker from Makro – R1,299
LG 49-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R5,999
Xbox One S 1 TB from Makro – R5,999
Dell Inspiron 3593 laptop from Makro – R6,999
Gigabyte Aorus i7 laptop from Raru – R17,599
Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU from Wootware – R14,499
HP 500GB M.2 PCI-e SSD from Evetech – R1,299
SteelSeries Rival 600 mouse from Rebel Tech – R1,399
