TV prices in South Africa – Before and after lockdown

South Africa entered a national state of disaster and subsequent lockdown in March, resulting in a ban on the sale of non-essential goods.

Physical retailers suffered most due to the lockdown regulations, with stores like Makro, Incredible Connection, and others being forced to halt the sale of most products or close entirely.

Just before the lockdown, Dion Wired was closed down across the country by Massmart, its parent company.

The South African physical retail market has since seen unprecedented challenges, and the current landscape looks very different from that of three months ago.

Three months ago, we compared the prices of popular smart TVs from various physical retailers around the country.

We found that Kloppers, Hirsch’s, and Makro were among the cheapest physical stores, while Incredible Connection and Dion Wired were among the most expensive.

To determine whether the results of this TV pricing comparison held true after the COVID-19 lockdown, we compared the same TV prices across various retailers.

While this comparison provides a comparison of TV prices at major physical retailers, it is also advisable to shop around and check ecommerce platforms to ensure that you get the best deal.

Before and after

Comparing the same four televisions across the same retailers also allows us to compare the effects of the lockdown on consumer television prices.

Since our previous comparison using these products was done on 6 March, it gives a good idea of the state of local tech prices just before the lockdown was implemented.

It is important to note that the value of the South African rand against the US dollar has declined in the months since this last comparison.

Prices may also be affected by altered stock levels due to prolonged inactivity and other factors caused by the lockdown.

We have listed four modern smart TVs and compared their prices across various retailers before and after the lockdown.

Listed prices do not include discounts or promotions.

Even considering the shutdown of Dion Wired, it is apparent that the TVs we compared were available at fewer stores than before the lockdown was implemented.