ASUS unveils the world’s thinnest laptops

ASUS has unveiled three new ZenBook models, which it claims are the world’s thinnest laptops with HDMI and standard USB ports.

The 2020 lineup includes updated versions of the ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, and ZenBook Flip 13.

The ZenBook 13 is 13.9mm thick, and weighs only 1.07kg, while the ZenBook 14 is slightly thicker and heavier at 14.3mm and 1.17kg.

Despite their compact design, both laptops boast full-size USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connections, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader.

The ZenBook Flip 13 is a 2-in-1 convertible with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used as a conventional laptop or tablet.

The Flip 13’s chassis has the same 13.9mm thickness as the ZenBook 13, and it tips the scale at 1.3kg.

Configurations and hardware

The ZenBook 13 and 14 sport IPS-level displays with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 in a NanoEdge thin-bezel design.

This provides a 88% screen-to-body ratio on the ZenBook 13 and 90% on the ZenBook 14.

Both laptops can be configured with an Intel 10th-gen Core-i3, Core-i5, or Core-i7 processor, with capacity for up to 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD.

For the 14-inch model, users also have the option of an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB storage.

The ZenBook Flip 13 also sports a Full HD display and can be fitted with either a 10th-gen Core-i5 or Core-i7, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

ASUS claims the 67Wh battery in its laptops will provide up to 22 hours of usage for the ZenBook 13 and 14, and 16 hours for the Flip 13.

It can also be filled to 60% in 49 minutes with its fast-charging feature.

No information on local availability or pricing for the laptops was available at the time of publication.

Below are the specifications of the ASUS ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, and ZenBook 13 Flip.

ASUS ZenBook 13

ZenBook 13 OS Windows 10 Display 13-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x MicroSD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 67Wh

ASUS ZenBook 14

ZenBook 14 OS Windows 10 Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS-level LCD Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 / AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM / 16GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage Up to 2TB PCIe SSD GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x MicroSD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 67Wh

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13