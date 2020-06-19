Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke from the pages of the Internet:
“Why is it impossible to surprise a snowman?”
“Because it has ice in the back of its head.”
VolkanoX Silenco headset from Takealot – R899
TP-Link 300Mbps router from Takealot – R348
Samsung 4K monitor from Takealot – R8,189
WD Green 120GB SSD from Takealot – R625
Hisense 58-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R6,999
Boombox2 Bluetooth speaker from Incredible Connection – R8,499
Dell 24-inch monitor from Incredible Connection – R1,999
HP 14 notebook from Incredible Connection – R4,499
Acer Spin 1 from Incredible Connection – R9,999
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB bundle from Makro – R9,499
Samsung 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R19,999
Giotek gaming headset from Makro – R349
Canon 800D DSLR camera from Makro – R12,999
LG 55-inch NanoCell TV from Makro – R10,999
Microsoft ergonomic keyboard from Raru – R1,159
Steelseries Rival 600 gaming mouse from Evetech – R1,399
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU from Wootware – R6,999
