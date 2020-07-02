Great deals from the Huawei Winter Winners Sale

Huawei has launched its Winter Winners Sale in South Africa, offering great discounts on smartphones, accessories, and wearables.

South Africans will be able to save up to 50% on smartphones and other devices and will be able to win their share of R100,000-worth of amazing prizes.

Deals on the new Huawei Y6p, MatePad T8, and Watch GT 2e will be available, offering excellent value for South African smartphone, tablet, and wearable fans.

Various promotions are also available for the first wave of buyers, including free data and shopping vouchers.

The first 15 customers who buy a Huawei Watch GT 2 Series wearable will receive a R3,000 Puma voucher, and the first 50 people to purchase a Huawei Y6p will receive 5GB of mobile data for free.

The full selection of Winter Winners Sale specials is available on the Huawei Store.

We have listed a number of the best deals below.

Huawei Watch GT 2e + Sport Bluetooth Earphones + Smart Scale – R3,499

Huawei Band 4 – R999

Huawei FreeBuds 3 – R1,999

Huawei MatePad T8 + Flip Cover + Bluetooth Speaker – R2,999

Huawei Y7p + Bluetooth Headphones – R3,499

Huawei P40 Lite + FreeBuds Lite + SuperCharge Charger – R6,499

Huawei Y9 Prime + Gift Box – R4,999

Huawei FreeLace – R699

Huawei CP60 wireless charger – R499