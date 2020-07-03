Epic tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

In an effort to improve my skills while working from home, I am teaching myself something new every week.
This week, I am reading a book about anti-gravity theory.
It is impossible to put down.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Swiss Cougar wireless headphones from Takealot – R1,279
Acer Aspire 3 from Takealot – R9,499
DJI Ryze Tello drone from Takealot – R1,399
WD Elements Portable 1TB HDD from Takealot – R825
Huawei MediaPad T5 from Takealot – R4,698
Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R6,999
Samsung Galaxy A01 smartphone from Incredible Connection – R2,599
HP Celeron Notebook from Incredible Connection – R5,499
Nintendo Switch Lite from Incredible Connection – R3,999
JBL True Wireless Earbuds from Incredible Connection – R1,799
TP-Link MiFi Router from Makro – R1,599
Xbox One S 1TB from Makro – R5,999
Samsung 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999
Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop from Makro – R5,499
JBL Boombox speaker from Makro – R6,999
Audio Technica ATH-M50X from Raru – R2,899
LG 27-inch 144Hz monitor from Evetech – R6,999
Logitech G502 gaming mouse from Wootware – R2,499
