Epic tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

3 July 2020

In an effort to improve my skills while working from home, I am teaching myself something new every week.

This week, I am reading a book about anti-gravity theory.

It is impossible to put down.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Swiss Cougar wireless headphones from Takealot – R1,279

Swiss Cougar wireless headphones from Takealot

Acer Aspire 3 from Takealot – R9,499

Acer Aspire 3 from Takealot

DJI Ryze Tello drone from Takealot – R1,399

DJI Ryze Tello drone from Takealot

WD Elements Portable 1TB HDD from Takealot – R825

WD Elements Portable 1TB HDD from Takealot

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Takealot – R4,698

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Takealot

Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R6,999

Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection

Samsung Galaxy A01 smartphone from Incredible Connection – R2,599

Samsung Galaxy A01 smartphone from Incredible Connection

HP Celeron Notebook from Incredible Connection – R5,499

HP Celeron Notebook from Incredible Connection

Nintendo Switch Lite from Incredible Connection – R3,999

Nintendo Switch Lite from Incredible Connection

JBL True Wireless Earbuds from Incredible Connection – R1,799

JBL True Wireless Earbuds from Incredible Connection

TP-Link MiFi Router from Makro – R1,599

TP-Link MiFi Router from Makro

Xbox One S 1TB from Makro – R5,999

Xbox One S 1TB from Makro

Samsung 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999

Samsung 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro

Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop from Makro – R5,499

Lenovo 15

JBL Boombox speaker from Makro – R6,999

JBL Boombox speaker from Makro

Audio Technica ATH-M50X from Raru – R2,899

Raru

LG 27-inch 144Hz monitor from Evetech – R6,999

Evetech

Logitech G502 gaming mouse from Wootware – R2,499

Wootware

