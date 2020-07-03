Epic tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

In an effort to improve my skills while working from home, I am teaching myself something new every week.

This week, I am reading a book about anti-gravity theory.

It is impossible to put down.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Swiss Cougar wireless headphones from Takealot – R1,279

Acer Aspire 3 from Takealot – R9,499

DJI Ryze Tello drone from Takealot – R1,399

WD Elements Portable 1TB HDD from Takealot – R825

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Takealot – R4,698

Hisense 50-inch Smart UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R6,999

Samsung Galaxy A01 smartphone from Incredible Connection – R2,599

HP Celeron Notebook from Incredible Connection – R5,499

Nintendo Switch Lite from Incredible Connection – R3,999

JBL True Wireless Earbuds from Incredible Connection – R1,799

TP-Link MiFi Router from Makro – R1,599

Xbox One S 1TB from Makro – R5,999

Samsung 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999

Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop from Makro – R5,499

JBL Boombox speaker from Makro – R6,999

Audio Technica ATH-M50X from Raru – R2,899

LG 27-inch 144Hz monitor from Evetech – R6,999

Logitech G502 gaming mouse from Wootware – R2,499