Samsung launches wireless charger that disinfects your phone

Samsung has launched a UV Steriliser which allows users to disinfect their smartphones and wearables as they charge.

This device may be appealing to consumers in a time where the importance of sanitising themselves and their environments has been emphasised as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Certain wavelengths of ultraviolet (UV) light have been found to be extremely effective for disinfection in various applications, including the sterilisation of food, water, and laboratory equipment.

While no peer-reviewed research has confirmed that UV light can kill COVID-19 in particular, experts believe it likely will, as previous studies have shown it can be used against coronaviruses like SARS.

Samsung claims its UV Steriliser effectively kills up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS.

Design and features

The UV Steriliser comes in the form of a white rectangular box with a lid that closes using a magnetic mechanism.

The box has dual UV-C lights on the inside which can sterilise items placed within it from top to bottom in 10 minutes.

A single button is used to turn the UV function on or off, while it will automatically switch off after 10 minutes of operation.

It also features 10W wireless charging for devices which support the Qi wireless standard, which will continue to operate even when the UV function is turned off.

The box measures 196 x 96 x 33 mm, which Samsung said means it fits most devices with a display up to 7 inches.

Its use is not limited to smartphones or gadgets in particular, however, as its size allows for disinfecting other objects which are safe to use with UV exposure, including glasses, pens, watches, and jewellery.

Availability

Samsung said the UV Steriliser is already available from select online and retail stores, and it has been spotted on various country-specific Samsung websites.

These include Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Germany. On the latter website, it sells for €58.38 (R1,130).

The device is not currently listed on Samsung South Africa’s website.

Below are images of Samsung’s UV Steriliser with Qi wireless charging.

