Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke courtesy of the Internet:
“Why wasn’t the pirate a fan of Google Glass?”
“He preferred his iPatch.”
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT from Takealot – R4,699
TP-Link Mi-Fi Router from Takealot – R1,550
JBL LinkBar Soundbar from Takealot – R7,999
Samsung 55-inch Smart UHD TV from Takealot – R9,299
Crucial MX500 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,699
Acer 14-inch Swift 3 laptop from Makro – R18,999
LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999
Xbox One S 1 TB from Makro – R6,999
Fitbit Versa 2 from Makro – R4,299
Samsung 32-inch curved LED monitor from Makro – R4,999
Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999
4TB external hard drive from Incredible Connection – R1,999
HP Z3700 wireless mouse from Incredible Connection – R329
TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi range extender from Incredible Connection – R1,999
Lenovo Ideacentre 510 desktop from Incredible Connection – R8,999
Cooler Master CM Storm gaming keyboard from Raru – R1,622
Vertagear Racing Series SL1000 gaming chair from Evetech – R3,899
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD from Wootware – R3,099
