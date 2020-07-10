Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Today’s joke courtesy of the Internet:

“Why wasn’t the pirate a fan of Google Glass?”

“He preferred his iPatch.”

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT from Takealot – R4,699

TP-Link Mi-Fi Router from Takealot – R1,550

JBL LinkBar Soundbar from Takealot – R7,999

Samsung 55-inch Smart UHD TV from Takealot – R9,299

Crucial MX500 500GB SSD from Takealot – R1,699

Acer 14-inch Swift 3 laptop from Makro – R18,999

LG 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999

Xbox One S 1 TB from Makro – R6,999

Fitbit Versa 2 from Makro – R4,299

Samsung 32-inch curved LED monitor from Makro – R4,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999

4TB external hard drive from Incredible Connection – R1,999

HP Z3700 wireless mouse from Incredible Connection – R329

TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi range extender from Incredible Connection – R1,999

Lenovo Ideacentre 510 desktop from Incredible Connection – R8,999

Cooler Master CM Storm gaming keyboard from Raru – R1,622

Vertagear Racing Series SL1000 gaming chair from Evetech – R3,899

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD from Wootware – R3,099