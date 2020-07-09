Canon launches 2 new mirrorless cameras

Canon has unveiled two new mirrorless cameras – the EOS R5 and EOS R6 – featuring next-generation sensor technology, industry-leading image stabilisation, and the world’s fastest autofocus capability.

The professional-level EOS R5 delivers 45MP stills at up to 20fps and is the first full-frame mirrorless camera that can record 8K RAW up to 29.97fps internally and 4K up to 120fps.

The cameras use DIGIC X processor technology, the same employed in the EOS-1D X Mark III, to provide the world’s fastest AF focusing in as little as 0.05 seconds.

This allows the EOS R5 to autofocus in light levels as low as -6EV, while the EOS R5 is the first EOS camera to be able to focus at levels as low as -6.5EV.

The electronic shutters on both cameras can capture 20 still frames in complete silence with full auto exposure (AE) and autofocus (AF) tracking.

For shooting photos handheld at slow shutter speeds or filming without a tripod, the two cameras employ five-axis In-Body Image Stabilisation, which works collaboratively with the IS system in RF lenses to correct pitch and yaw.

This intelligent stabilisation corrects up to eight stops, which Canon said makes it the best IS in the world.

It explained the wide 54mm diameter of the RF Mount on the cameras ensure that light is able to reach all the way to the corners of their sensors, allowing for extensive stabilisation capability on various IS and non-IS RF and EF lenses.

Smart connectivity

Both the new cameras have built-in Bluetooth. The EOS R5 features 5GHz Wi-Fi, and the EOS R6 comes with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

This allows users to connect easily to smartphones and networks to transfer files quickly.

In addition, it supports remote control of the cameras using the Camera Connect and EOS Utility apps, while tethered to a PC or Mac via Wi-Fi or high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 2.

The cameras also support the automatic transfer of image files to Canon’s cloud platform to easily share and print images or integrate with Google Photos and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Below are images of the Canon EOS R6 and EOS R5 mirrorless cameras.

EOS R5

EOS R6

