Zoom launches new hardware for working from home

Zoom has announced a new all-in-one touch display made for optimal video and audio conferencing while working from home.

The display comes as part of a new category of software experiences and hardware devices called Zoom for Home, which is aimed specifically at supporting professionals working from home.

Zoom has partnered with DTEN to launch the Zoom for Home DTEN ME – a 27-inch touch screen featuring three built-in wide-angle HD cameras, and an 8-microphone array.

The device is made to work straight out of the box, with no need to attach extra peripherals or install software to get started.

For expansion to other displays, it features an HDMI port, while an Ethernet port and integrated Wi-Fi allow it to connect to the Internet.

Zoom for Home software

The device can be set up to be remotely managed by a company’s IT administrators or self-managed by the end-user.

It runs the DTEN OS with Zoom’s own purpose-built Zoom for Home software interface on top.

This allows for logins via any Zoom user account, including those with a free Basic license.

Users can start ad-hoc or scheduled Zoom meetings, as well as make and receive phone calls and collaborate virtually with content sharing and annotations.

It syncs with the user’s calendar, status, meeting settings, and phone to unify communications across devices.

The display is available to pre-order at $599 (R9,980), with shipping expected to start in August 2020.

Massive app growth

With the launch of its own hardware solutions, the company is leveraging the immense growth of its highly-popular video conferencing app.

Zoom has seen a substantial surge in usage since COVID-19 lockdowns were implemented in various countries around the world, forcing many employees to work from home.

According to the company’s recent earnings report, Zoom’s daily users increased from 10 million daily active users in December 2019 to more than 300 million in April 2020.

App intelligence firm App Annie recently also revealed that Zoom was the second most-downloaded app on Android and iOS in Q2 2020, jumping 10 places from the previous quarter.

Below are images of the Zoom for Home DTEN ME.

Zoom for Home DTEN ME