LG 8K OLED TVs coming to South Africa – Pricing and launch dates

LG has announced the rollout of its 2020 TV lineup in South Africa – which includes seven new OLED models.

“Consumers will appreciate the sophisticated designs of our 2020 premium TVs and their ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate any space,” said LG’s Home Entertainment National Sales Head Lance Shaun Berger.

It said the following TVs will be launched in South Africa in July at the following recommended retail prices:

43-inch UN7340PVC – R6,999

55-inch NANO – R14,999

55-inch CX model – R34,999

65-inch CX model – R54,999

65-inch GX model – R56,999

75-inch NANO97 8K – R94,999

The following TVs will be launching in South African in September with prices still to be confirmed:

LG OLED 88-inch ZX Real 8K TV

50-inch UN734CPVC TV

OLED TV WX “Wallpaper” TV

LG said that the TV WX is scheduled to arrive either at the end of August or the beginning of September – and is likely to arrive earlier than the other two TVs coming in September.

The highlights of the new range are LG’s self-lit OLED 88-inch ZX Real 8K TV models, which offer four times the screen resolution of a 4K display.

LG said these TVs “meet and exceed” the industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs – making these TVs among the first 8K models that are qualified to use the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) 8K Ultra HD name.

The 88-inch version of the ZX Real 8K model is also LG’s largest self-lit OLED TV, the company said.

The market’s thinnest TV

LG is also launching its flagship OLED TV WX series in South Africa, which is known as the “wallpaper” due to its thin and lightweight design.

LG said that this TV’s depth of just 3.8mm means there is not a thinner TV on the market today.

It offers 8.3 million individually lit pixels, the company said, and supports a variety of technologies including HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and Technicolour.

It also attaches directly to your wall with special magnets that pull the screen flush onto it.

Self-lit OLED TVs

The new range of LG self-lit OLED TVs also includes the GX Gallery series of 4K TVs, which offer a minimalist design and are extremely thin – the 65-inch model has a thickness of just 2cm.

It does not require backlighting, and mounts easily against the wall – “like a piece of art in a gallery”.

“OLED continues to offer the best viewing experience around; the self-emissive display technology can precisely control light at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colours and infinite contrast,” said Berger.

“The stunningly sleek form factors of the new TVs are as breath-taking as the picture quality they deliver, beneficiaries of LG’s unrivalled OLED technology.”

LG also said its OLED TVs offer a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as two Bluetooth speakers connected simultaneously to these TVs.