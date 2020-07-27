Huawei Watch GT 2e vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 – The best fitness smartwatch

Huawei recently launched its new Watch GT 2e, which comes with powerful components and an extensive set of fitness and smart features.

This is set to compete with Samsung’s latest Watch Active 2 smartwatch, which was launched in September 2019.

These wearables are among the best in the world, offering a great combination of features, style, and value.

We compared the design, capabilities, and features of these smartwatches to see how they stack up.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm – which are available in either a stainless steel or aluminium case.

The larger 44m version sports a 1.35-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes in a single 46mm stainless steel option, with a bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED display sporting a 454 x 454 resolution.

This provides it with a pixel-per-inch (PPI) of 462, compared to the PPI of 364 on the Watch Active 2, meaning its imagery may appear sharper and more detailed.

The Watch Active 2 chassis is available in black, silver, gold, and pink gold, whereas the Watch GT 2e is available in black and mint green in South Africa.

Training modes

Both smartwatches boast a wide range of training modes, allowing for the extensive measurement of performance in particular exercises, in addition to GPS and GLONASS support, for meticulous route-tracking during outdoor workouts.

Samsung notes that the Watch Active 2’s sensors can track up to a total of 39 distinct activities.

It automatically tracks seven popular activities – walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer, dynamic workouts, and swimming.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e provides precise and real-time tracking data for a total of 100 workout modes.

This includes 15 professional sport modes – such as outdoor and indoor walking, running, swimming, and cycling, as well as climbing, hiking, trail running, and free training.

Over and above these modes, users also have the option of 85 custom workouts, for those who prefer surfing, skateboarding, parkour, street dancing, and other sports.

Both smartwatches also feature a range of health tracking features, including heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring.

The Watch GT 2e, however, is the only smartwatch that comes with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement, which reflects the oxygen supply in your body.

Very low levels of SpO2 can result in symptoms like lack of energy, fatigue, and lightheadedness, so this is an important variable to track.

Everyday use

Support for smart notifications for incoming calls and messages is available on both the Watch GT 2e and Watch Active 2, as well as music playback control.

For convenient access to your favourite training soundtracks, both smartwatches boast 4GB of local storage.

There is a notable difference between the two smartwatches when it comes to battery life, however.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 packs a 340mAh battery, which Samsung says can provide between three and four days of use between charges.

The Watch GT 2e comes with a 455mAh battery, from which users can expect up to two weeks of battery life.

Pricing

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is currently available for R3,499 on Takealot and the Huawei Online Store.

Every purchase includes a set of Bluetooth headphones and a Huawei Smart Scale, which can intelligently monitor body factors such as fat and muscle mass.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm Wi-Fi-only currently retails for R6,499 at Incredible Connection and Sportsmans Warehouse.

The table below compares the specifications of the Watch GT 2e 46mm and Galaxy Watch Active 2 44m.

Specifications Huawei Watch GT 2e 46mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm OS Huawei wearable platform Tizen-based wearable OS 4.0 Display 1.39-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED 1.4-inch 360 x 360 AMOLED Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, compass, SpO2 Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer Storage 4GB (up to 500 songs) 4GB (over 200 songs) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Up to 14 days 3 to 4 days Price R3,499 R6,499

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2