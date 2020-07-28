Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked in hands-on video

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaked in a hands-on video published by TechTalkTV

The video shows of the smaller 41mm version of the wearable, although the device will reportedly also be available in a larger 45mm size as well.

Like previous flagship Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 3 will sport a physical rotating bezel that can be used to navigate the smartwatch’s interface.

It sports an OLED display and a varied selection of sensor hardware, including blood pressure, heart rate, and ECG sensors.

The video shows that the Galaxy Watch 3 has two buttons on the right of the watch face, and TechTalkTV has stated that the device will have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The companion app for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 was recently launched on the Play Store, providing more details around the wearable’s functionality.

Among other features, the Galaxy Watch 3 will support two new gestures that allow users to clench and open fists to answer calls and take photos from their smartphone, respectively.

Samsung is expected to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August, where it will launch a number of new devices.

These will include the company’s latest premium Galaxy Note smartphones, as well as a new foldable handset.

Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Buds Live.

Watch the hands-on Galaxy Watch 3 video below.