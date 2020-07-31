Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

31 July 2020

My grandfather plugged his computer keyboard into the hi-fi system the other day.

He then asked for my help, saying: “You millennials know everything about computers.”

I refused, however, and told him he was stereotyping.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Dell Core i5 from Takealot – R11,499

Dell Core i5 from Takealot

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super from Takealot – R5,779

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super from Takealot

Samsung 32-inch WQHD 144Hz from Takealot – R7,445

Samsung 32-inch WQHD 144Hz from Takealot

Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD TV from Takealot – R7,419

Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD TV from Takealot

JBL T500BT on-ear headphones from Takealot – R719

JBL T500BT on-ear headphones from Takealot

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R22,999

Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from Incredible Connection – R18,999

Surface Pro 7

Lenovo Flex 3 2-in-1 from Incredible Connection – R8,999

Lenovo Flex 3 2-in-1 from Incredible Connection

LTE-Advanced Wi-Fi Router from Incredible Connection – R1,699

LTE-Advanced Wi-Fi Router from Incredible Connection

Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi 8GB from Incredible Connection – R3,499

Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi 8GB from Incredible Connection

Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999

Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999

Nintendo Switch from Makro

Samsung 5.1 channel soundbar from Makro – R5,999

Samsung 5

Samsung 21.5-inch monitor from Makro – R1,699

Samsung 21

GoPro Hero 8 Black from Makro – R6,499

GoPro Hero 8 Black from Makro

Mediabox MBX4K Ranger 4K media player from Raru – R1,199

Intel Core i7 10700K CPU from Wootware – R8,399

Wootware

Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM from Evetech – R1,699

Evetech

