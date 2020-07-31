Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

My grandfather plugged his computer keyboard into the hi-fi system the other day.
He then asked for my help, saying: “You millennials know everything about computers.”
I refused, however, and told him he was stereotyping.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Dell Core i5 from Takealot – R11,499
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super from Takealot – R5,779
Samsung 32-inch WQHD 144Hz from Takealot – R7,445
Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD TV from Takealot – R7,419
JBL T500BT on-ear headphones from Takealot – R719
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R22,999
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from Incredible Connection – R18,999
Lenovo Flex 3 2-in-1 from Incredible Connection – R8,999
LTE-Advanced Wi-Fi Router from Incredible Connection – R1,699
Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi 8GB from Incredible Connection – R3,499
Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R16,999
Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999
Samsung 5.1 channel soundbar from Makro – R5,999
Samsung 21.5-inch monitor from Makro – R1,699
GoPro Hero 8 Black from Makro – R6,499
Mediabox MBX4K Ranger 4K media player from Raru – R1,199
Intel Core i7 10700K CPU from Wootware – R8,399
Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM from Evetech – R1,699
