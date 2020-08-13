10 crazy gadgets for the super-rich

Many consumers are complaining about the rising prices of tech gadgets, with flagship smartphones now easily selling for over R20,000.

The price of the most expensive smartphone in South Africa – the iPhone Pro Max – is currently R38,999.

A select few individuals around the world are able to splash out quite a bit more than this for expanding their tech collection, however.

According to research from property consultants Knight Frank, the total number of people who are classified as ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) increased by 31,000 in 2019 to surpass 500,000 people.

Theses individuals possess wealth of more than $30 million, which includes their properties.

The so-called “super-rich” have the means to purchase some of the most expensive tech products around, which includes massive TVs, powerful computers, extravagantly-modified peripherals, and unconventional vehicles.

Below are ten of the most expensive tech products available from around the world.

Samsung’s The Wall is a modular display which can be enlarged by combining multiple MicroLED TVs.

The top-of-the-range configuration measures 292 inches and boasts an 8K resolution.

Samsung said the idea of The Wall is not to ever have to switch it off, but rather to have it complement the setting in which it is placed when not used as a TV.

Although the company has not disclosed its pricing in the US or South Africa, the luxury model tops out at 120 million rupees (R27.4 million) in India.

Beolab 90 speaker – R1.3 million

Premium sound specialists Bang & Olufsen specifically state that this unique-looking speaker is “not for everyone”, but for the “right someone”.

We’re assuming this “right someone” is an audiophile with deep pockets because the BeoLab 90 comes with a hefty price tag of $80,000 (R1.3 million).

The company calls the unit the world’s most advanced digital loudspeaker, with “unprecedented power and acoustic performance” that can adapt to the owner’s living space and listening modes.

It boasts a total of 18 premium drivers, 14 channels, and four additional class D amplifiers to deliver 8,200W of sound.

The Predator Thronos is only for the most die-hard gamers and features a fully-fledged cockpit consisting of an ergonomic gaming chair placed on a motorised platform.

Its overhanging Scorpion Arch can be used to lift its displays at the press of a button in order to allow the user to climb in and out of the cockpit with ease.

Three curved Predator Z271U monitors are attached next to each other in the cockpit, in addition to a customised Predator mousepad which spans the length of a mechanised keyboard tray.

The chair can recline up to 140 degrees and comes with built-in haptic feedback which vibrates based on the in-game action.

The system is powered by a Predator Orion 9000 desktop with 8th-gen Intel Core processor and GeForce RTX graphics.

Lux Dual Shock PS4 controller – R4 million

The Lux DualShock 4 from Brikk is a premium handcrafted version of Sony’s PS4 controller featuring a thick layer of 24-carat gold coating and diamond-studded buttons.

There are also options to use platinum, rose gold, black rhodium, or rainbow titanium for coating, while the buttons can be made out of titanium, carbon, zinc, or magnesium.

The diamonds can be replaced with alternative gems like rubies, sapphires, or emeralds. The controller offers no performance benefits whatsoever.

It comes in four specific options with varying levels of gold and diamond coating, starting with the Classic model priced at $8,495 (R146,850).

The flagship Haute Omni controller can range from $65,000 (R1.13 million) to $230,000 (R4 million), depending on the quality of the diamonds used.

Brikk also sells gold-coated Apple Airpods 2 earphones with accompanying charging cases.

A deluxe version of the Airpods features a total of two carats of diamonds, one for each earpiece.

You will have to fork out $12,995 (R224,685) for the deluxe option, while the classic variants come in at $6,995 (R121,922).

Personal submarine – R34.5 million to R46.6 million

For those who want to explore the depths of the ocean without getting wet, Hammacher Schlemmer offers its small, two-person submarine.

The vehicle is capable of travelling down to 1,000 feet and is powered by a 120-and 24-volt battery bank that provides up to six hours of continuous use between charges.

The craft is propelled by two 3-horsepower main thrusters that provide fore, aft, and directional control and two 3-horsepower vertical/translational thrusters that provide up, down, and lateral control.

In the cabin, a centrally located joystick with independent main and vertical/translational thruster controls enables precise positioning near undersea attractions, the company says.

If you prefer to take along the entire household, a five-seater version is also available.

The Speeder Jetpack – R6.5 million

Reminiscent of the speeder or swoop bikes in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Jetpack Aviation’s Speeder hovercraft is a flying motorcycle which is now available on pre-order.

The company plans to build only 20 recreational speeders, while future production will be dedicated to military and government use.

The hovercraft motorcycle uses four turbojet engines to power its flight, which the company claims allows it to reach a maximum speed of around 240km/h.

The base price for the civilian version is $380,000 (R6.5 million).

iPhone 11 Pro Max Credo Christmas Star Diamond – R2.1 million

Russian-based retailer Caviar makes luxury modifications to smartphones, which include mods for the iPhone 11 range.

Several different designs are available, but the most expensive of the bunch is the limited-edition Credo Christmas Star Diamond iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB at $120,750 (R2.1 million).

Caviar has taken the standard glass back off the phone and replaced it with a 750-content gold plate with the nativity scene.

The centrepiece on the back of the phone is a three-carat diamond which symbolises the Star of Bethlehem.

IMAX Private Theatre – R6.9 million to R17.25 million

If you enjoy the experience of going to the cinema and fear that the government may revise its regulations and close Ster-Kinekor and Nu-Metro again, you can always get your own personal theatre.

Granted that you have at least R6.9 million to spare, you can have IMAX install one of its Private Theatres at your home.

These theatres come fitted with theatre chairs, dual 4K 2D/3D projectors, an IMAX curved screen and movable frame, IMAX’s proprietary sound system, and more.

The R6.9 million Palais configuration is intended for rooms up to 75m², while the flagship Platinum theatre for spaces up to 150m² is priced at R17.25 million.

The ASUS ROG Mothership GZ700 is one of the most expensive laptops available right now.

The top-specced option features an Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics, and 64GB RAM.

What sets it apart, however, is its convertible design, which allows you to detach the keyboard entirely and prop the display up like a standard monitor.

You are also able to then use the screen as a massive, powerful tablet.