Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 launched – Hands-on

Samsung unveiled its new range of devices at its Unpacked event on 5 August, which included new smartphones and wearables.

Among the new devices announced by the company are the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live, both of which are significant upgrades over the wearables which preceded them.

The Galaxy Watch 3 offers various improvements over the previous-generation Galaxy Watch 2 while retaining key features and design elements synonymous with the Galaxy Watch brand.

It sports an OLED display and a variety of sensor hardware, including blood pressure, heart rate, and ECG sensors.

The smartwatch also adds support for two new hand gesture controls – allowing users to clench their fist to answer calls, and clench and open their fist to take photos from their connected smartphone.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is also LTE-enabled via eSIM support, which means that users can make calls, receive messages, and more without having their phone in Bluetooth range.

The device sports the same rotating bezel as previous Galaxy Watch models, and it includes a number of new watch faces which can be accessed on the Galaxy Watch 3 mobile application.

Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung launched its new Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy Watch 3 and new smartphones.

These sport a new bean-shaped design which is a significant departure from the old Galaxy Buds.

Like previous Samsung earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live connect over Bluetooth to the user’s smartphone and ship with a wireless charging case.

The Galaxy Buds Live also offer improved noise-cancelling technology compared with previous Galaxy Buds models.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – which sport 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch displays, respectively.

There is currently no South African pricing information available for the Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung provided MyBroadband with the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live to try out. Photos of the new devices are shown below.

Galaxy Watch 3 and Buds Live