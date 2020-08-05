Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 – Its most advanced tablet ever

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, which the company said “combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone.”

According to Samsung, the Tab S7 and S7+ feature the most advanced displays on a tablet.

The Tab S7 sports an 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LCD display, while the Tab S7+ has a 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 Super AMOLED screen.

Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate which automatically adjusts based on the content you are using to optimise your battery usage.

These tablets use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, which Samsung said offers up to 25% faster performance core and up to 36% faster graphic performance than the Galaxy Tab S6.

This is powered by impressive batteries – the Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 8,000mAh battery, while the Tab S7+ has a 10,090mAh battery.

These tablets also offer support for 45W fast charging to ensure you can charge your tablet quickly with what Samsung claims is “the fastest tablet charger”.

They come with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, with up to an additional 1TB available via Micro SD expandable storage.

The Tab S7 comes in three options – a Wi-Fi version, an LTE version, and a 5G version. The Tab S7+ only comes in a single 5G-capable model.

Camera and features

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ also offer impressive camera systems.

A 13MP wide-angle camera is complemented by the 5MP ultra-wide camera and takes advantage of a variety of software-driven features such as Night Hyperlapse, Single Take, and Front and Back Conversion.

Both tablets include an 8MP front camera for selfie photography.

Users also get access to a variety of additional Galaxy features such as Quick Share – which allows you to share files to nearby devices – and the ability to control your smartphone and answer calls and text from your smartphones.

The Tab S7 range also comes with the new S Pen, which Samsung said offers “ultra-low latency” and its “biggest leap in responsiveness”.

Users can also purchase the Book Cover Keyboard, which includes a larger touchpad than the Tab S6 – 42% larger in the case of the Tab S7, and 63% larger for the Tab S7+.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ come in three colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze.

Pricing and specifications

Pricing and availability in South Africa are yet to be announced.

Specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can be viewed below.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Display 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 120Hz LTPS TFT 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 120Hz Super AMOLED OS Android 10 Android 10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB, Up to 1TB Extendable 128GB/256GB Up to 1TB Extendable Rear Camera 13MP + 5MP 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Cellular Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi + LTE / Wi-Fi + LTE + 5G Wi-Fi + LTE + 5G Battery 8,000mAh, 45W Super Fast Charging 10,090mAh 45W Super Fast Charging Dimensions 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm 285.0 x 185.0 x 5.7 mm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Now read: Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 2