Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

My roommate works at a keyboard factory.

He always comes home exhausted, but this makes sense.

After all, he puts in a lot of shifts.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

LG 21.5-inch monitor from Takealot – R1,850

Western Digital 1TB SSD from Takealot – R2,750

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from Takealot – R3,595

Hisense 50-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R6,687

Huawei B535 LTE Wi-Fi Router from Takealot – R2,499

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from Incredible Connection – R18,999

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R22,999

Ecotank L3160 Printer from Incredible Connection – R4,699

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s 64GB from Incredible Connection – R4,699

Sony TWS Earphones from Incredible Connection – R4,699

Sony PlayStation 4 500GB from Makro – R6,999

Recon 200 Headset from Makro – R999

Samsung 58-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R7,999

Huawei Wi-Fi Q2-3 Base from Makro – R4,799

ASUS AiMesh System from Makro – R5,499

RogueWare Forza Series gaming chair from Raru – R1,499

SteelSeries Sensei Ten gaming mouse from Wootware – R1,299

HP EX920 512GB PCI-e NVMe SSD from Evetech – R1,499