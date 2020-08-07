Great tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

My roommate works at a keyboard factory.
He always comes home exhausted, but this makes sense.
After all, he puts in a lot of shifts.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
LG 21.5-inch monitor from Takealot – R1,850
Western Digital 1TB SSD from Takealot – R2,750
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from Takealot – R3,595
Hisense 50-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R6,687
Huawei B535 LTE Wi-Fi Router from Takealot – R2,499
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from Incredible Connection – R18,999
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R22,999
Ecotank L3160 Printer from Incredible Connection – R4,699
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s 64GB from Incredible Connection – R4,699
Sony TWS Earphones from Incredible Connection – R4,699
Sony PlayStation 4 500GB from Makro – R6,999
Recon 200 Headset from Makro – R999
Samsung 58-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R7,999
Huawei Wi-Fi Q2-3 Base from Makro – R4,799
ASUS AiMesh System from Makro – R5,499
RogueWare Forza Series gaming chair from Raru – R1,499
SteelSeries Sensei Ten gaming mouse from Wootware – R1,299
HP EX920 512GB PCI-e NVMe SSD from Evetech – R1,499
