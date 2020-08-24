The biggest and most expensive TVs in South Africa

High-quality, big-screen displays are making it easier to get a cinema-like entertainment experience in your own living room.

The continued development of panel technologies like OLED, QLED, and ULED result in the improvement of the overall picture quality, contrast, and brightness of TVs.

4K and 8K resolutions deliver sharper and more detailed images, making for stunning viewing of movies, TV shows, and sports.

For many, 1080p is no longer good enough, as evidenced by the surge in availability of 4K TVs, and their corresponding drop in pricing.

The market for 4K TVs has grown substantially in South Africa, and there are now several large models available at under R10,000.

Many may ask why it would be necessary to have a 4K or 8K TV when the vast majority of available content – either recorded or broadcasted – is only offered in HD or 1080p.

Upscaling software addresses this issue, by dynamically upgrading lower quality video and convert it to either 4K or 8K resolution.

Displays which offer this technology are typically priced around the R50,000 mark.

When it comes to getting the biggest and best TV around, however, you will need to pay more than R100,000.

Globally, Samsung’s 292-inch The Wall is the biggest and brightest TV display available, and it comes at a premium to match.

The company’s Indian division sells the top-end Luxury edition for 120 million rupees, or R27.4 million, but it is not available in South Africa.

The most expensive

We compiled a list of all TVs currently sold in South Africa at over R100,000.

Our search found several models from Samsung, LG, and Hisense, ranging in sizes from 75- to 100-inches.

Samsung accounted for the majority of the TVs, with the most expensive unit we were able to locate being the company’s 98-inch Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV.

Aside from its 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, it also comes Quantum HDR 32X powered by HDR10+, Direct Full Array 16X, and 8K upscaling.

With a price tag of R1.19 million, it is R1 million more expensive than Samsung’s 85-inch 8K QLED Smart TV.

The biggest

While Samsung takes the top spot for price, it is bested in terms of size by Hisense’s new dual colour 100LN60D Laser TV.

The 100-inch Laser TV comprises a highly-advanced, super-bright 4K projector, and a large ambient light rejecting (ALR) screen.

This combination delivers over 1 billion colours and exceptional brightness, which is atypical for most projector-based displays.

It comes priced at between R120,000 and R130,000 with the full set of components, which also includes a subwoofer.

The table below shows a selection of the most expensive TVs currently sold in South Africa, priced at R100,000 or more.

It should be noted that there are several other professional displays which are intended for industry and advertisement purposes.

Our comparison was focussed on TVs aimed at the general consumer market, which are available through official channel partners and retailers,

Store Price Samsung 98-inch Q900R 8K QLED Smart TV Masons R1,190,000 Samsung 85-inch Q950T 8K QLED Smart TV Incredible Connection R199,000 Samsung 82-inch Q900R 8K QLED Smart TV Masons R178,000 Samsung 78-inch KS9500 4K Curved TV Masons R159,599 Samsung 75-inch Q950T 8K QLED Smart TV Incredible Connection R149,999 Samsung 82-inch Q90 4K QLED Smart TV Masons R129,999 Hisense 100-inch 4K Dual Colour Laser TV Makro R129,999 HiFi Corp R129,990 Incredible Connection R129,900 Hirsch’s R128,699 Kloppers R119,900 LG C8 77-inch 4K OLED TV Takealot R119,999 Samsung 75-inch Q900R 8K QLED Smart TV Masons R109,999 Expert Stores R100,999

Samsung Q900R 8K QLED Smart TV (98-inch, 82-inch and 75-inch)

Samsung Q950T 8K QLED Smart TV (85-inch and 75-inch)

Samsung 78-inch KS9500 Curved 4K TV

Samsung 82-inch Q90 QLED 4K Smart TV

Hisense 100-inch Dual Colour Laser TV – 100LN60D

LG C8 77-inch 4K OLED TV – OLED77C8PVA