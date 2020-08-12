Xiaomi unveils transparent OLED TV

Xiaomi has unveiled the world’s first mass-produced transparent OLED TV – the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition.

The launch comes as part of the company’s 10th anniversary celebrations, which also saw it launch several new smartphones.

The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition features a 5.7mm-thin 55-inch OLED panel that mimics a plain piece of glass when switched off.

When turned on, the TV’s pictures appear to be floating in the air, Xiaomi claimed.

To accomplish this, the TV is equipped with Xiaomi’s AI Master Smart Engine, along with a MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip.

This combination provides 20 optimisation algorithms and dedicated optimisation for five major use scenarios, which enable the TV to intelligently adjust the image.

Specifications

Unlike conventional TVs, the display does not employ a back panel to produce images, but instead, all of the processing units required are embedded in its round base stand.

The panel boasts a 150,000:1 static contrast ratio and infinite dynamic contrast ratio, which Xiaomi said offers “rich blacks and unmatched brightness”.

With 93% DCI-P3 colour spectrum support, the 10-bit panel can produce 1.07 billion colour combinations.

Additionally, the Mi TV LUX boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology for smoother and clearer motion representation.

Xiaomi claimed the display achieves a 1ms fast response rate, which is optimal for gaming with low latency input.

Pricing and availability

The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition will be available in China from 16 August, with a price tag of 49,999 yen (R126,290).

Given that Xiaomi’s TV products are primarily aimed at the Chinese market, it is unlikely to come to South Africa or other territories outside of that country.

Below are images of Xiaomi’s Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition OLED display.