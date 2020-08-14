Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

How does a computer science graduate find a date?
Oh, sorry I thought this was Google.
Carry on.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Hisense 55-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R6,599
JBL T500BT wireless headphones from Takealot – R725
TP-Link wireless router from Takealot – R1,850
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Takealot – R11,999
Huawei MateBook D14 bundle from Takealot – R13,499
4-in-1 RGB Gaming Combo from Incredible Connection – R1,299
WD 4TB external HDD from Incredible Connection – R1,799
Skyworth 65-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R11,999
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from Incredible Connection – R18,999
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R22,999
Dell 24-inch Full HD monitor from Makro – R2,299
LG 60-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R9,799
Hisense 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R8,999
PS4 500GB bundle from Makro – R6,999
Nintendo Switch Lite from Makro – R4,999
RogueWare gaming chair from Raru – R3,299
Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM from Evetech – R1,699
XFX Radeon RX 5600 XT from Wootware – R6,499
