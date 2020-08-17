Big price cuts on Samsung TVs, smartphones, and tablets

17 August 2020

Samsung has launched its Blue Tag Sale, which offers big specials on TVs, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, fridges, and air-conditioners.

The promotion runs from Monday 17 August 2020 to Sunday 6 September and the specials are valid while stocks last.

This is Samsung’s biggest sale of the year, offering customers up to 40% off on selected technology and home appliances.

These promotions are only available through participating retail stores, including Game, Makro, Samsung Store, Hirsch, Takealot, and Incredible Connection.

Other participating stores include Hifi Corp, Kloppers, Builders Warehouse, Tafelberg, New World Menlyn, and Home Choice.

Samsung said customers can buy more than one discounted product while the retailer has stock.

Products on special

Samsung has provided a table of products which form part of its Blue Tag Sale, with discounts ranging between R200 and R30,000.

The company highlighted that all the prices listed in the table below are only recommended resale prices.

Retailers may, therefore, list the products at different prices.

Samsung Blue Tag Sale
Product Description Was Now Saving
Samsung Samsung Galaxy J4 Core R2,499 R1,999 R500
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core R1,599 R1,399 R200
Samsung Galaxy A10s R2,999 R2,699 R300
Samsung Galaxy A01 R2,299 R1,999 R300
Samsung Galaxy A11 R3,499 R3,299 R200
Samsung Galaxy A21s R3,999 R3,799 R200
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) R5,999 R3,999 R2,000
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 Wifi R2,499 R1,999 R500
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0″, LTE) R3,499 R2,999 R500
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) R10,499 R8,999 R1,500
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) R8,999 R6,799 R2,200
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm R6,699 R3,999 R2,700
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm R7,499 R4,999 R2,500
Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm R6,699 R3,999 R2,700
Samsung 55″ Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV R14,999 R11,999 R3,000
Samsung 65″ Q70R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV R29,999 R22,999 R7,000
Samsung 65″ Q80R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV R39,999 R26,999 R13,000
Samsung 75″ Q80R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV R59,999 R44,999 R15,000
Samsung 75″ UHD 4K Flat Smart TV RU7100 R27,999 R19,999 R8,000
Samsung 82″ UHD 4K Flat Smart TV RU8000 R40,999 R29,999 R11,000
Samsung 65″ Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV R69,999 R39,999 R30,000
Samsung 75″ Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV R109,999 R79,999 R30,000
Samsung 82″ Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV R139,999 R109,999 R30,000
Samsung 32″ N5003 UHD TV R2,799 R2,399 R400
Samsung 40 W 2.0 Ch Wireless Compact Soundbar HW-N300 R1,999 R1,799 R200
Samsung 3.1.2 Ch Harman Kardon Soundbar HW-Q70R R11,499 R10,999 R500
Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar with Game Mode R4,099 R2,999 R1,100
Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar with Powerful Bass R4,999 R3,499 R1,500
Samsung 3.1 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Central Speaker R5,999 R4,599 R1,400
Samsung RS65R5411M9, 2 Door Plumbed water & ice dispenser, 617 L, Gentle Silver R24,999 R19,999 R5,000
Samsung RS64R5311B4, 2 Door Non-plumbed water & ice dispenser, 617 L, Gentle Black R25,999 R19,999 R6,000
Samsung RS65R5691B4, 3 Door Plumbed water & ice dispenser, 602 L, Gentle Black R35,999 R22,999 R13,000
Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 9,000 BTU/h R13,199 R9,299 R3,900
Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 12,000 BTU/h R13,999 R9,999 R4,000
Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 18,000 BTU/h R18,999 R13,999 R5,000
Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 24,000 BTU/h R21,999 R17,999 R4,000
Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 9,000 BTU/h R9,699 R7,499 R2,200
Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 12,000 BTU/h R10,299 R7,999 R2,300
Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 18,000 BTU/h R14,699 R11,999 R2,700
Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 24,000 BTU/h R18,999 R15,499 R3,500

