Big price cuts on Samsung TVs, smartphones, and tablets

Samsung has launched its Blue Tag Sale, which offers big specials on TVs, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, fridges, and air-conditioners.

The promotion runs from Monday 17 August 2020 to Sunday 6 September and the specials are valid while stocks last.

This is Samsung’s biggest sale of the year, offering customers up to 40% off on selected technology and home appliances.

These promotions are only available through participating retail stores, including Game, Makro, Samsung Store, Hirsch, Takealot, and Incredible Connection.

Other participating stores include Hifi Corp, Kloppers, Builders Warehouse, Tafelberg, New World Menlyn, and Home Choice.

Samsung said customers can buy more than one discounted product while the retailer has stock.

Products on special

Samsung has provided a table of products which form part of its Blue Tag Sale, with discounts ranging between R200 and R30,000.

The company highlighted that all the prices listed in the table below are only recommended resale prices.

Retailers may, therefore, list the products at different prices.