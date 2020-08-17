Big price cuts on Samsung TVs, smartphones, and tablets

Samsung has launched its Blue Tag Sale, which offers big specials on TVs, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, fridges, and air-conditioners.
The promotion runs from Monday 17 August 2020 to Sunday 6 September and the specials are valid while stocks last.
This is Samsung’s biggest sale of the year, offering customers up to 40% off on selected technology and home appliances.
These promotions are only available through participating retail stores, including Game, Makro, Samsung Store, Hirsch, Takealot, and Incredible Connection.
Other participating stores include Hifi Corp, Kloppers, Builders Warehouse, Tafelberg, New World Menlyn, and Home Choice.
Samsung said customers can buy more than one discounted product while the retailer has stock.
Products on special
Samsung has provided a table of products which form part of its Blue Tag Sale, with discounts ranging between R200 and R30,000.
The company highlighted that all the prices listed in the table below are only recommended resale prices.
Retailers may, therefore, list the products at different prices.
|Samsung Blue Tag Sale
|Product Description
|Was
|Now
|Saving
|Samsung Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
|R2,499
|R1,999
|R500
|Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
|R1,599
|R1,399
|R200
|Samsung Galaxy A10s
|R2,999
|R2,699
|R300
|Samsung Galaxy A01
|R2,299
|R1,999
|R300
|Samsung Galaxy A11
|R3,499
|R3,299
|R200
|Samsung Galaxy A21s
|R3,999
|R3,799
|R200
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
|R5,999
|R3,999
|R2,000
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 Wifi
|R2,499
|R1,999
|R500
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0″, LTE)
|R3,499
|R2,999
|R500
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE)
|R10,499
|R8,999
|R1,500
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)
|R8,999
|R6,799
|R2,200
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm
|R6,699
|R3,999
|R2,700
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm
|R7,499
|R4,999
|R2,500
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
|R6,699
|R3,999
|R2,700
|Samsung 55″ Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV
|R14,999
|R11,999
|R3,000
|Samsung 65″ Q70R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV
|R29,999
|R22,999
|R7,000
|Samsung 65″ Q80R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV
|R39,999
|R26,999
|R13,000
|Samsung 75″ Q80R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV
|R59,999
|R44,999
|R15,000
|Samsung 75″ UHD 4K Flat Smart TV RU7100
|R27,999
|R19,999
|R8,000
|Samsung 82″ UHD 4K Flat Smart TV RU8000
|R40,999
|R29,999
|R11,000
|Samsung 65″ Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV
|R69,999
|R39,999
|R30,000
|Samsung 75″ Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV
|R109,999
|R79,999
|R30,000
|Samsung 82″ Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV
|R139,999
|R109,999
|R30,000
|Samsung 32″ N5003 UHD TV
|R2,799
|R2,399
|R400
|Samsung 40 W 2.0 Ch Wireless Compact Soundbar HW-N300
|R1,999
|R1,799
|R200
|Samsung 3.1.2 Ch Harman Kardon Soundbar HW-Q70R
|R11,499
|R10,999
|R500
|Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar with Game Mode
|R4,099
|R2,999
|R1,100
|Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar with Powerful Bass
|R4,999
|R3,499
|R1,500
|Samsung 3.1 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Central Speaker
|R5,999
|R4,599
|R1,400
|Samsung RS65R5411M9, 2 Door Plumbed water & ice dispenser, 617 L, Gentle Silver
|R24,999
|R19,999
|R5,000
|Samsung RS64R5311B4, 2 Door Non-plumbed water & ice dispenser, 617 L, Gentle Black
|R25,999
|R19,999
|R6,000
|Samsung RS65R5691B4, 3 Door Plumbed water & ice dispenser, 602 L, Gentle Black
|R35,999
|R22,999
|R13,000
|Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 9,000 BTU/h
|R13,199
|R9,299
|R3,900
|Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 12,000 BTU/h
|R13,999
|R9,999
|R4,000
|Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 18,000 BTU/h
|R18,999
|R13,999
|R5,000
|Samsung AR7500 Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™, 24,000 BTU/h
|R21,999
|R17,999
|R4,000
|Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 9,000 BTU/h
|R9,699
|R7,499
|R2,200
|Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 12,000 BTU/h
|R10,299
|R7,999
|R2,300
|Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 18,000 BTU/h
|R14,699
|R11,999
|R2,700
|Samsung AR5500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, 24,000 BTU/h
|R18,999
|R15,499
|R3,500
