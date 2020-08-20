Samsung’s big sale prices compared – Makro vs Takealot vs Incredible Connection vs Game

Samsung recently launched its Blue Tag Sale, with big price cuts on TVs, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, fridges, and air-conditioners.

The promotion kicked off on 17 August 2020 and will run for three weeks while stocks last.

This is Samsung’s biggest sale of the year, offering customers up to 40% off on selected technology and home appliances.

These promotions are only available through various retailers, including Makro, Takealot, Game, Hirsch’s, and Incredible Connection.

Samsung provided a list of sale items with the proposed discount and recommended resale prices.

The company did, however, state that participating retailers may list the sale products at different prices.

This raises the question of which retailers offer the best prices on the Samsung Blue Tag Sale products.

MyBroadband compared the prices of a few Samsung Blue Tag Sale products from prominent retailers, including Makro, Takealot, Game, and Hirsch’s.