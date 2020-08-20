Samsung’s big sale prices compared – Makro vs Takealot vs Incredible Connection vs Game

20 August 2020

Samsung recently launched its Blue Tag Sale, with big price cuts on TVs, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, fridges, and air-conditioners.

The promotion kicked off on 17 August 2020 and will run for three weeks while stocks last.

This is Samsung’s biggest sale of the year, offering customers up to 40% off on selected technology and home appliances.

These promotions are only available through various retailers, including Makro, Takealot, Game, Hirsch’s, and Incredible Connection.

Samsung provided a list of sale items with the proposed discount and recommended resale prices.

The company did, however, state that participating retailers may list the sale products at different prices.

This raises the question of which retailers offer the best prices on the Samsung Blue Tag Sale products.

MyBroadband compared the prices of a few Samsung Blue Tag Sale products from prominent retailers, including Makro, Takealot, Game, and Hirsch’s.

Samsung Galaxy A10s
Retailer Price
Game R2,499
Makro R2,499
Incredible Connection R2,499
HiFi Corp R2,499
Takealot R2,699
Hirsch’s R2,699
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1
Retailer Price
Makro R3,999
Incredible Connection R3,999
HiFi Corp R3,999
Takealot R3,999
Hirsch’s R3,999
Samsung 75-inch UHD 4K Flat Smart TV RU7100
Retailer Price
Incredible Connection R19,999
HiFi Corp R19,999
Takealot R23,999
Makro R27,999
Samsung RS65R5411M9, 2 Door Plumbed water and ice dispenser, 617 L
Retailer Price
Game R19,999
Makro R19,999
Hirsch’s R19,999
HiFi Corp (Out of stock) R24,999
Samsung 40 W 2.0 Ch Wireless Compact Soundbar HW-N300
Retailer Price
HiFi Corp R1,699
Takealot R1,699
Game R1,999
Makro R1,999

Now read: Big price cuts on Samsung TVs, smartphones, and tablets

Share your thoughts: Samsung's big sale prices compared -…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Samsung’s big sale prices compared – Makro vs Takealot vs Incredible Connection vs Game