Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

This week’s joke is for the developers:

“Why are the letters ‘i’ and ‘j’ good sources of information?”

“They are always in the loop.”

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Sennheiser RS 120 headphones from Takealot – R2,150

Dell 23.8-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R2,299

TP-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi LTE router from Takealot – R1,550

ASUS Core i3 notebook from Takealot – R6,499

Hisense 50-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R6,799

Vivo Y30 Emerald Black Bundle from Incredible Connection – R4,999

iPhone SE 64GB from Incredible Connection – R9,999

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB from Incredible Connection – R23,999

Huawei MediaPad T5 from Incredible Connection – R4,299

Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R22,999

ASUS X509 laptop from Makro – R12,999

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 from Makro – R14,999

Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999

LG 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R32,999

Samsung 65-inch Smart curved UHD TV from Makro – R12,999

RogueWare Formula Series gaming chair from Raru – R3,299

ASUS TUF H3 headset from Evetech – R799

Galax GeForce GTX 1660 Super GPU from Wootware – R4,799