Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

This week’s joke is for the developers:
“Why are the letters ‘i’ and ‘j’ good sources of information?”
“They are always in the loop.”
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
Sennheiser RS 120 headphones from Takealot – R2,150
Dell 23.8-inch Full HD monitor from Takealot – R2,299
TP-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi LTE router from Takealot – R1,550
ASUS Core i3 notebook from Takealot – R6,499
Hisense 50-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R6,799
Vivo Y30 Emerald Black Bundle from Incredible Connection – R4,999
iPhone SE 64GB from Incredible Connection – R9,999
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB from Incredible Connection – R23,999
Huawei MediaPad T5 from Incredible Connection – R4,299
Surface Laptop 3 from Incredible Connection – R22,999
ASUS X509 laptop from Makro – R12,999
Lenovo IdeaPad C340 from Makro – R14,999
Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999
LG 82-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R32,999
Samsung 65-inch Smart curved UHD TV from Makro – R12,999
RogueWare Formula Series gaming chair from Raru – R3,299
ASUS TUF H3 headset from Evetech – R799
Galax GeForce GTX 1660 Super GPU from Wootware – R4,799
