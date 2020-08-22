Apple dominates smartwatch sales in first half of 2020

Apple accounted for one in every two smartwatches sold around the world in the first half of 2020.

This is according to the latest smartwatch shipment report from Counterpoint, which showed that 42 million smartwatches were sold during the period.

Senior researcher Sujeong Lim said smartwatches remained a popular consumer device segment, compared to the downturn seen in smartphone demand and many other segments due to COVID-19.

“India (+57% YoY), Europe (+9% YoY) and the US (+5% YoY), the most affected regions of COVID-19, saw a healthy growth in smartwatch shipments which offset the decline in other markets,” Lim noted.

Apple increased its share of shipments from 43.2% to 51.4%.

“Apple captured a record half of the market in terms of revenue due to strong demand for the Apple Watch S5 models,” Lim stated.

“In terms of shipment volumes, Apple Watch grew 22% globally with Europe and North America being the fastest growing markets in the first half of 2020,” Lim added.

It was followed by Garmin and Huawei, which claimed 9.4% and 8.3% of shipments, respectively.

Samsung, meanwhile, dropped from second place in H1 2019 with 9.3% of sales to fourth with 7.2% of the market.

The charts below show the share of shipments of the top-selling smartwatch brands in the world.

Smartwatch trends

Counterpoint Research Director Jeff Fieldhack explained which smartwatch operating systems were the most popular.

“Google WearOS continues to account for 10% of the total smartwatch market, behind Apple WatchOS,” Fieldhack said.

“Huawei’s Lite OS and Amazfit’s Amazfit OS are growing fast,” he added.

Fieldhack noted several other trends observed in the smartwatch market, including:

Cellular-capable smartwatches are becoming more popular and account for more than one in four smartwatches shipped, benefitting the likes of Qualcomm.

Heart rate monitoring is now featured in almost 60% of the smartwatches.

Fall detection and SPO2 are the features that should see mass-adoption in future models.

Square form-factor accounts for almost two-thirds of the smartwatches globally as the form factor is helping to better fit additional sensors and needed battery footprint.

The massive leaps in battery life and processing power are helping to better track overall health as continual heartrate, sleep and other monitoring can be done instead of the device sitting on a charger.

The leaps in solar charging technology will also help OEMs concentrate on better monitoring.

Below are the top five best-selling smartwatch models of H1 2020, as identified by Counterpoint’s research.

1. Apple Watch Series 5

2. Apple Watch Series 3

3. Huawei Watch GT 2

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

5. Imoo Z3 4G