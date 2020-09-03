ASUS unveils new ExpertBook and ZenBook laptops

ASUS launched a refreshed line-up of ExpertBook and ZenBook laptops during its Built for Brilliance Virtual Event on Tuesday.

The laptops boast Intel’s new 11th-generation processors and ultra thin-and-light designs.

The following four models will be coming to South Africa:

ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – The world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop.

– The world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop. ZenBook 14 (UX435EA -EG) – Lightweight laptop with screenpad display.

– Lightweight laptop with screenpad display. ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) – The world’s thinnest laptop with full-size I/O ports.

– The world’s thinnest laptop with full-size I/O ports. ZenBook Flip S (UX371) – The world’s thinnest and lightest OLED convertible laptop.

With the exception of the Flip 13, all the laptops can be configured with Intel’s new Iris Xe discrete graphics.

According to Intel, the graphics architecture on its new laptop processors deliver up to 1.8-times the performance of integrated graphics on AMD’s 4th-generation laptop processors.

ASUS said for this range it has prioritised lightweight and thin designs based on the feedback it received from customers about what they are looking for in a laptop.

The entire range features ASUS’s ErgoLift hinge, which improves airflow and the typing angle of the keyboard.

Variable fan speeds and MyASUS app

All of the laptops now come with variable fan control through the MyASUS app, allowing users to change fan speeds for particular use-cases.

Fan profiles available include the following:

Performance Mode – Boosted fan speed for more power

– Boosted fan speed for more power Standard Mode – Balanced dynamic performance

– Balanced dynamic performance Whisper Mode – Minimum fan noise of under 28dB

The Link To My ASUS feature also allows for easy integration between the laptop and a user’s smartphone.

Similar to the Windows My Phone feature, it lets iOS or Android smartphones mirror their displays, easily move files between the devices and get remote access to PC files directly from their phones.

AI-enhanced audio and proximity sensors

ASUS has also included AI Noice-Canceling Audio in the new range.

This technology intelligently optimises both incoming and outgoing voice to cut down on background sounds in teleconferencing calls.

For added security and to save battery life, the laptops boast infrared proximity sensors which are able to detect when a person steps away from the display.

The laptops also feature USB-C Power Delivery (USB-C PD), which means they can be charged using any USB-C charger or a suitable battery power bank.

Pricing and availability

The ZenBook Flip 13 and Flip S will be available in South Africa from November 2020, with their respective starting prices of R19,999 and R32,999.

The ZenBook 14 will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the ExpertBook B9 will follow in the first quarter of 2021.

Those looking to purchase one of the latter two models will need to enquire with ASUS South Africa for pricing.

Below are specifications and photos of each of the new ASUS laptops unveiled at the Built for Brilliance 2020 event which are coming to South Africa.

ASUS ExpertBook B9

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) Main Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD Operating System Windows 10 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM Up to 32GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4x onboard Storage Up to 2 x 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ45 via micro HDMI port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 33Wh/66Wh Camera 720p HD camera, IR camera Size 320 x 203 x 14.9mm (880g/1.005kg)

ASUS ZenBook 14

ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435EA -EG) Main Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD Operating System Windows 10 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM Up to 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR6 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 63Wh Camera IR webcam with Windows Hello Size 319 x 199 x 16.9mm (1.19-1.29kg)

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) Main Display 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Touch Display Operating System Windows 10 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM Up to 16 GB 3733 MHz LPDDR4x Storage Up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe® 3.0 x4 GPU Intel Iris Plus graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x micro HDMI 1.4 port Battery 67Wh Camera IR webcam with Windows Hello Size 305 x 211 x 13.9mm (1.3kg)

ASUS ZenBook Flip S