Huawei Red Hot Sale – Up to 80% off now

27 August 2020

Huawei’s Red Hot Sale is now live, offering big savings on Huawei devices.

The sale, which is running on Huawei South Africa’s online store, offers customers up to 80% off smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets.

Devices on sale include the 46mm Huawei Watch GT for R2,009, discounted down from the usual price of R3,499.

It boasts a battery life of up to two weeks, and offers a number of exercise-related software features.

It is also water resistant for up to 50m, and can detect your sleep patterns to ensure you get a good night’s rest.

For those in the market for a smartphone, the Huawei P40 Lite is on sale for R5,999.

The Huawei P40 Lite offers 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a powerful quad-lens camera system that takes high-quality photographs.

Huawei’s Red Hot Sale is running until 31 August 2020, with free delivery for purchases over R499.

A selection of the deals on offer are shown below.

Huawei Y7p – R3,499 (Save R500)

46mm Huawei Watch GT – R2,009 (Save R1,490)

1200x1200 copy 7

Huawei P40 Lite – R5,999 (Save R500)

Huawei B311 Router – R1,199 (Save R200)

Huawei Y9s – R4,999 (Save R2,000)

42mm Huawei Watch GT – R1,809 (Save R1,190)

