Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

In difficult times like these, I always remember the wise words of my grandfather:

“When one door closes, another one opens.”

He was a great man, but a terrible cabinet maker.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R689

Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo from Takealot – R299

LG 49-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R7,699

JBL Studio soundbar from Takealot – R1,999

Plantronics USB headset from Takealot – R1,199

Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1-inch from Incredible Connection – R3,899

Samsung 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection – R15,999

HP Pavilion Core i5 gaming laptop from Incredible Connection – R16,999

LG 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection – R10,999

Sony 5.1 Soundbar from Incredible Connection – R3,899

Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999

Skullcandy wireless headphones from Makro – R2,499

4K Ultra HD Android TV Box from Makro – R1,299

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999

Dell 24-inch LED Monitor from Makro – R2,299

RogueWare Rally Series gaming chair from Raru – R2,949

ASUS Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card from Evetech – R5,299

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU from Wootware – R6,999