Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

In difficult times like these, I always remember the wise words of my grandfather:
“When one door closes, another one opens.”
He was a great man, but a terrible cabinet maker.
Here are the best tech deals this week.
Enjoy.
WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R689
Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo from Takealot – R299
LG 49-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R7,699
JBL Studio soundbar from Takealot – R1,999
Plantronics USB headset from Takealot – R1,199
Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1-inch from Incredible Connection – R3,899
Samsung 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection – R15,999
HP Pavilion Core i5 gaming laptop from Incredible Connection – R16,999
LG 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection – R10,999
Sony 5.1 Soundbar from Incredible Connection – R3,899
Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999
Skullcandy wireless headphones from Makro – R2,499
4K Ultra HD Android TV Box from Makro – R1,299
Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999
Dell 24-inch LED Monitor from Makro – R2,299
RogueWare Rally Series gaming chair from Raru – R2,949
ASUS Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card from Evetech – R5,299
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU from Wootware – R6,999
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.