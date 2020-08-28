Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

28 August 2020

In difficult times like these, I always remember the wise words of my grandfather:

“When one door closes, another one opens.”

He was a great man, but a terrible cabinet maker.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot – R689

WD Green 240GB SSD from Takealot

Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo from Takealot – R299

Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo from Takealot

LG 49-inch UHD TV from Takealot – R7,699

LG 49-inch UHD TV from Takealot

JBL Studio soundbar from Takealot – R1,999

JBL Studio sound bar from Takealot

Plantronics USB headset from Takealot – R1,199

Plantronics USB headset from Takealot

Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1-inch from Incredible Connection – R3,899

Huawei MediaPad T5 10

Samsung 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection – R15,999

HP Pavilion Core i5 gaming laptop from Incredible Connection – R16,999

HP Pavilion Core i5 gaming laptop from Incredible Connection

LG 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection – R10,999

LG 65-inch UHD Smart TV from Incredible Connection

Sony 5.1 Soundbar from Incredible Connection – R3,899

Sony 5

Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R18,999

Hisense 75-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro

Skullcandy wireless headphones from Makro – R2,499

Skullcandy wireless headphones from Makro

4K Ultra HD Android TV Box from Makro – R1,299

4K Ultra HD Android TV Box from Makro

Nintendo Switch from Makro – R7,999

Nintendo Switch from Makro

Dell 24-inch LED Monitor from Makro – R2,299

Dell 24-inch LED Monitor from Makro

RogueWare Rally Series gaming chair from Raru – R2,949

ASUS Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card from Evetech – R5,299

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU from Wootware – R6,999

Share your thoughts: Awesome tech deals from Takealot and…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection