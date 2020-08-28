LG unveils wearable air purifier

LG Electronics has revealed its new PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier – a battery-powered face mask that actively filters the air you breathe.

The company said this device would be officially launched at IFA 2020 in Berlin next month and will be available in selected markets from the fourth quarter of 2020.

“LG has long been associated with healthy, hygienic life and this reputation has resulted in the creation of an entirely new category of wearable air purifier technology to deliver a new level of portable protection,” LG said.

“LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply.”

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products,” it said.

The mask comprises a dual-fan system with two air purifier filters that clean and filter air as it enters and exits the mask.

Two fans drive air through the filters, and the speed of these fans adjusts automatically to your breathing thanks to a patented respiratory sensor developed by LG.

The respiratory sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly, automatically speeding up to assist air intake and slowing down to reduce resistance when exhaling.

LG said that the ergonomic design of the mask allows users to wear it comfortable for hours on end, and its lightweight 820mAh battery reportedly offers up to eight hours of operation in “low mode” and two hours in “high mode”.

The mask is also bundled with a charging case that is fitted with UV-LED lights which kill harmful germs.

LG’s ThinQ mobile app will push notifications to the user’s smartphone when the mask’s filters need to be replaced.

Photos of the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier are shown below.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier