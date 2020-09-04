Awesome tech deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

4 September 2020

I love trivia questions.

The other day, my friend asked me if I can list all of the public top-level domains.

I told him that ICANN.

Here are the best tech deals this week.

Enjoy.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card from Takealot – R7,889

WD 1TB Blue SSD from Takealot – R2,750

LG 49-inch UHD Smart TV from Takealot – R7,698

JVC Bluetooth Sound Bar from Takealot – R1,599

Swiss Cougar Bluetooth headphones from Takealot – R1,378

Samsung Galaxy A51 from Incredible Connection – R5,999

Skyworth 55-inch OLED from Incredible Connection – R17,999

WD 2TB My Passport from Incredible Connection – R1,339

Acer Aspire 3 Notebook from Incredible Connection – R5,999

ASUS ROG Strix G Gaming Notebook from Incredible Connection – R19,999

Acer Aspire 3 Core i5 laptop from Makro – R10,999

Acer Aspirce C22 all-in-one desktop from Makro – R9,999

LG 65-inch Smart UHD TV from Makro – R11,999

JBL Boombox from Makro – R6,999

PS4 500GB bundle from Makro – R6,599

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 from Raru – R3,999

Sabrent 512GB M.2 NVMe PCI-E SSD from Wootware – R1,679

ASUS TUF Gaming headset from Evetech – R799

