Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – South African pricing

Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ last month, which the company describes as offering “the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone”.
The South African pricing for two versions of these tablets is now available on Samsung’s website, and is as follows:
- Galaxy Tab S7 LTE – R19,998.99
- Galaxy Tab S7+ WiFi – R22,999
Pricing for other versions of these tablets is not yet available.
Features
Samsung claims that these devices’ displays are the most advanced ever used on a tablet.
The Tab S7 has an 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LCD screen while the Tab S7+ has a 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 Super AMOLED display. Both feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate.
These tablets use the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and are available with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.
They also boast impressive batteries – 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh for the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ respectively – and offer support for 45W fast charging.
The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ also offer impressive camera systems, with a 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera system powered by software-driven features like Night Hyperlapse, Single Take, and Front and Back Conversion.
Both tablets also have an 8MP front camera for high-quality selfies.
The Tab S7 range also comes with the new S Pen, which Samsung said offers “ultra-low latency” and its “biggest leap in responsiveness”.
These tablets come in three colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze.
Specifications
Specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can be viewed below.
|Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
|Display
|11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 120Hz LTPS TFT
|12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 120Hz Super AMOLED
|OS
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB, Up to 1TB Extendable
|128GB/256GB Up to 1TB Extendable
|Rear Camera
|13MP + 5MP
|13MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|8MP
|Cellular
|Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi + LTE / Wi-Fi + LTE + 5G
|Wi-Fi + LTE + 5G
|Battery
|8,000mAh, 45W Super Fast Charging
|10,090mAh 45W Super Fast Charging
|Dimensions
|253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm
|285.0 x 185.0 x 5.7 mm
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.