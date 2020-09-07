Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – South African pricing

Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ last month, which the company describes as offering “the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone”.

The South African pricing for two versions of these tablets is now available on Samsung’s website, and is as follows:

Galaxy Tab S7 LTE – R19,998.99

Galaxy Tab S7+ WiFi – R22,999

Pricing for other versions of these tablets is not yet available.

Features

Samsung claims that these devices’ displays are the most advanced ever used on a tablet.

The Tab S7 has an 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LCD screen while the Tab S7+ has a 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 Super AMOLED display. Both feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

These tablets use the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and are available with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

They also boast impressive batteries – 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh for the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ respectively – and offer support for 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ also offer impressive camera systems, with a 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera system powered by software-driven features like Night Hyperlapse, Single Take, and Front and Back Conversion.

Both tablets also have an 8MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

The Tab S7 range also comes with the new S Pen, which Samsung said offers “ultra-low latency” and its “biggest leap in responsiveness”.

These tablets come in three colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze.

Specifications

Specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can be viewed below.