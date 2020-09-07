New Apple 27-inch iMac now available in South Africa

Apple’s new 27-inch iMacs are now available from the iStore in South Africa.

The 2020 iMacs were unveiled in early August and they boast faster Intel processors, double the maximum memory capacity, new AMD graphics, and SSD storage across the range.

The screen has also been updated to a Retina 5K display, with the option of a nano-texture glass panel that improves viewing in bright conditions.

The iStore is offering three 27-inch iMac models, with options of either 6-core Intel Core i5 processors or an 8-core Core i7 chip.

The two Core i5 configurations both come with 8GB DDR4 RAM and Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage.

The Intel Core i7 model is fitted with 8GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon Pro 5500XT graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Below are the prices for each model available from the iStore:

Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4, Radeon Pro 5300, 256GB SSD – R39,999

Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4, Radeon Pro 5300, 512GB SSD – R46,999

Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB DDR4, Radeon Pro 5500XT, 512GB SSD – R53,999

Trade-ins of old iMacs are also open, with iStore noting that swapping a particular 2017 version with Retina 5K display, Core i5-7500, 8GB RAM, and 1TB Fusion storage will bring the price of the new entry-level iMac down to R26,999.

The table below shows the specifications available on the new 27-inch iMac models in South Africa.

2020 Apple 27-inch iMac Display 5,120 x 2,880 Retina Display Operating System macOS Big Sur Processor 6-core Intel Core i5 3.1GHz / 6-core Intel Core i5 3.3GHz / 8-core Intel i7 3.8GHz RAM 8GB 2,666MHz DDR4 Storage 256GB / 256GB / 512GB GPU Radeon Pro 5300 / Radeon Pro 5300 / Radeon Pro 5500XT Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 4 x USB Type-A, SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Price R39,999 / R46,999 / R53,999

Apple iMac 27-inch

